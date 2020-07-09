Rep. Rick Allen: Democrats should join Republicans in condemning lawlessness and supporting police

Over the past month, we’ve seen radical progressives attack our nation. Legitimate and peaceful protests have been hijacked by violent lawbreakers with the ultimate goal of total anarchy. Now we’re experiencing attacks on law enforcement, the destruction of presidential memorials and the establishment of so-called “autonomous zones.”

Some of my Democratic colleagues have refused to condemn the lawlessness and riots that have occurred in several cities across our nation. This has gone on for too long, and it’s time for leaders at all levels to stand up for America.

While it’s not perfect, our past has shaped us into the nation we are today – a land full of opportunity where it doesn’t matter where you’re from because you can choose where you’re going. There is still a lot of work ahead as we fight injustice and strive for a more perfect union, but America is the preeminent bastion of freedom on the face of the Earth – and that is worth defending.

BLACKBURN RIPS BLM’S ‘TRAINED MARXISTS’ AS THREAT TO US – DAY AFTER CALLING ON OMAR TO RESIGN

In order to make a more perfect union, we need leaders at all levels to do their part. That starts at the local level, where it is incumbent on leaders to uphold law and order. In Seattle, it took an outbreak of shootings, robberies and violence before the mayor ordered police to dismantle the so-called “autonomous zone.”

The dedicated men and women who serve in law enforcement need our support now more than ever. It’s disheartening to see some leaders abandon them as we try to have a bipartisan conversation about police reform. Some local leaders in our country would rather use performative distractions than defend their police stations – a responsibility handled at the local level.

At the state level, I’m proud of Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp for stepping up and declaring a state of emergency. Following violence in Atlanta – including the recent murder of an innocent 8-year-old girl who was shot while riding in a car with her mother – Gov. Kemp activated members of the National Guard. This sends a clear message to those who wish to cause harm and destruction: We will not allow you to destroy this country.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

While I believe the best way forward is for state and local governments to step up, the federal government also has a unique role to play. Unfortunately, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and her fellow Democratic leaders have shown time and time again they would rather pass partisan political messaging bills than work with Republicans on bipartisan legislation.

In the past few weeks Democrats prevented a vote on the Justice Act, which would enact sweeping police reform, and instead passed their partisan police reform bill that was crafted without any input from Republicans and had absolutely no chance of being signed into law. They also pandered to the socialist left-wing of their base by exploiting the COVID-19 crisis and voting to expand ObamaCare and enact costly Green New Deal priorities.

This should be a time for unprecedented bipartisanship, but Democrats’ action – and inaction – over the last few weeks clearly shows that they would rather appease the radical far-left than work toward a more perfect union.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I hope my colleagues across the aisle realize sooner rather than later that appeasing the mob won’t ever stop – once you give in, you are admitting defeat and only opening the door to more lawlessness.

I, however, am unapologetically proud to be an American and despite the division in our country, I still believe our best days are ahead. As a grandfather to 13 with one on the way, I will keep fighting for our nation’s values so my grandchildren can inherit a better America.