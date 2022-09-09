Expand / Collapse search
Queen Elizabeth II was a gutsy woman, 21 years after 9/11, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham & more.

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host reflects on Queen Elizabeth II's life and legacy. Continue reading…

MELANIA TRUMP – Education is the key to innovation and individual exceptionalism. Continue reading…

NOBODY KNOWS – Is Biden's student debt handout worth it? Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – Media gearing us up for the ultimate showdown between Biden and Trump. Continue reading…

THE QUEEN AND THE GIPPER – Monarch shared special friendship with her favorite president. Continue reading…

UK POWERHOUSE – Liz Truss can be like Margaret Thatcher. Continue reading…

LAURA INGRAHAM – Queen Elizabeth II’s kind of grit, determination and courage is considered passé in much of today’s world. Continue watching…

CHAD WOLF – Biden’s inhumane open-border policies devastate Americans, illegal immigrants. Continue reading…

21 YEARS AFTER 9/11 – Do our leaders still understand keeping Americans safe is government's first job? Continue reading…

ROAD TO REPUBLICAN VICTORY Republicans should nationalize California crime crisis to defeat Democrats in November. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Biden's Open Border. Check out all of our political cartoons…

