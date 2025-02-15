Protecting Americans’ data from China is central to an America First agenda

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In January, President Donald Trump announced the $500 billion Stargate project, which will accelerate the buildout of America’s digital infrastructure while creating hundreds of thousands of U.S. jobs.

This investment in American data centers – which are key to nearly every aspect of how we live in an increasingly digital world – will be a game-changer for the U.S. far into the future. It is a reflection of the business community’s recognition of the benefits of investing in the United States under President Trump.

But more importantly, Stargate shows the commitment of President Trump and those in his administration to finding every opportunity to protect American citizens and our nation’s digital sovereignty by combating Chinese aggression.

Make no mistake, China views the current geopolitical climate – akin to a new Cold War – as a zero-sum game. Their economic and military aggression against the United States and our allies is not an accident. It is a concerted effort to strengthen their hand and weaken America, at home and abroad.

China’s pursuit of global technological dominance is a direct assault on our freedoms and sovereignty. From hacking into critical systems to stealing sensitive data, the ruling Chinese Communist Party has demonstrated its willingness to target American innovation and infrastructure.

In recent weeks, a China-backed company launched the new DeepSeek artificial intelligence model, which has the potential to upend American dominance in the race to commercialize AI. Given the potential low-cost intelligence model in this tool, it is more important than ever that America invests in cutting-edge technologies that will determine the global economic future.

China’s ambitions go beyond fair economic competition, however. They seek to control the very infrastructure that powers our lives. Allowing sensitive data to be stored abroad, particularly in countries with weak data protection laws or under hostile regimes, is reckless and jeopardizes our national security.

The United States must take a strong stand by building secure, state-of-the-art data centers on American soil to protect our citizens’ data and critical infrastructure.

Investing in domestic data centers ensures that American interests come first. By keeping our data within our borders, we can safeguard it from foreign adversaries who would exploit it for malicious purposes.

These facilities are the digital equivalent of fortresses, ensuring that America’s most sensitive information remains protected from espionage, cyberattacks and manipulation by hostile nations like China. By controlling our data infrastructure, we maintain our sovereignty and secure the future of our economy and national security.

President Trump has long recognized the importance of securing America’s technological infrastructure. Throughout his time in office, he has championed initiatives to bolster domestic data center development, emphasizing their critical role in protecting national security and fostering continued American leadership in generating massive economic benefits.

Trump’s America First agenda ensures that key infrastructure remains under American control, free from foreign influence. He has made it clear: we need to combat bad actors like China, and that starts with investments here at home. His leadership has been instrumental in paving the way for increased investment in this sector, reinforcing America’s digital resilience and ability to counter adversaries like China.

Building these secure, domestic data centers is not just about protecting information; it is about sending a clear message to our adversaries. America will not be cowed by threats or interference. We will defend our digital sovereignty, strengthen our infrastructure, and ensure that the United States remains a leader in the global technological landscape.

A number of states throughout the nation are taking the lead in investing in data centers to support these growing national efforts. Major projects are in the works in states like Georgia, Texas and Virginia, among others, but there is more that can be done to encourage domestic production. It is imperative that states cut through the red tape and bureaucracy and work with this critical industry to develop more of these critical facilities within our own borders.

China’s relentless pursuit of technological advantage highlights the urgency of this effort. To stay ahead, we must take decisive and bold action. This is not just an economic opportunity for states across the nation – it is a fight for the future of American freedom and innovation. By focusing on securing our digital infrastructure and prioritizing domestic development, we reinforce our commitment to America’s sovereignty, strength, and security.



The time to act is now. Let’s put America first, protect our digital sovereignty, invest in our own capabilities, and build a future founded on security, resilience, and unyielding strength.