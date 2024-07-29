'Progressively Worse': Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, 'The Squad' -- they're not your daddy's Democrats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Imagine a political world where a Democratic president cuts taxes in the middle of a recession while beefing up the military.



Imagine having a pro-Life Democratic president in the Oval Office.



Imagine a Democratic Speaker of the House meeting with a Republican president for an after-hours drink to hash out policy differences in the name of compromise.

Imagine a Democratic president declaring "the era of big government is over" while working with a Republican House Speaker on welfare reform and a balanced budget amendment.



And finally, imagine a Democratic president who was so aggressive on the issue of illegal immigration, that he was angrily labeled the Deporter-in-Chief by the left?

Believe it or not, these leaders actually existed in this country. It was John F. Kennedy who cut taxes in 1961 after inheriting a recession. It was Jimmy Carter who was a pro-Lifer. It was House Speaker Tip O'Neil who put aside his ideological differences to meet President Reagan over a cocktail to help advance the country forward. It was President Bill Clinton who went hard to the center heading into the 1996 election by working with Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich to pass common sense proposals into law. And it was President Barack Obama who understood that mass illegal immigration could help destroy a country.

This is the premise of my new book, "Progressively Worse: Why Today's Democrats Ain't Your Daddy's Donkeys," out on Tuesday, July 30. The party that once championed the working man and woman is now the party of elites.

Don't believe me? Chew on this: The 40 richest congressional districts in the country are represented by Democrats.

This is also the party that is anti-woman. How else can anyone explain supporting biological males competing against biological women?

This is also the party of war. Because we could be talking about even five years from now the trillions we poured into keeping Ukraine's stalemate with Russia alive and well.

One only has to look at Kamala Harris's positions to see what the party is now embracing. Kamala Harris -- who as a 2020 presidential candidate did not receive one primary vote. And in 2024, she's suddenly the nominee without receiving one vote from the public.



Yet these are the same folks who insist it is their party that is here to save democracy?

Back to Kamala Harris. Let's match up her positions with those of a majority of voters in the key swing states.

For Pennsylvania: Harris is on record saying she wants to ban all fracking. She is backtracking on that now, but that's only because she wants to get elected. She is also on record saying she wants to end the fossil fuel industry. If she somehow wins the presidency -- this will result in devastating job losses.

How about Michigan? Harris supports a government mandated electric vehicle push and the end of the sale of gas-powered cars. That also means massive job losses for autoworkers in Michigan.

How about Wisconsin? Kamala Harris is on record saying she wants to limit consumption of red meat. So, if you're a poultry farmer in Wisconsin, how do you feel about that? Because that will cripple your industry too.

If you're a voter in Arizona or New Mexico, states overrun by illegal immigration, do you like the fact that she wants to abolish ICE? Or that she compared ICE to the KKK? And she unequivocally is against border wall construction and Remain in Mexico policy.

So, if you're voting in Arizona or New Mexico, can you really support this candidate?

And on a national level, do you support banning all offshore drilling, as Harris does?

If you're one of the 87% of Americans that don't have any student loan debt, do you like the fact that she supports running roughshod over the Supreme Court and Congress to help the other 13 percent with your taxpayer money?

As an American, no matter where you live, are you for the elimination of cash bail laws-- as Kamala Harris is?

Do you support those in jail serving hard time for murder or rape being able to vote in our elections? Because she's "open" to the idea.

Do you support expanding the Supreme Court?

How about voting without showing identification?

How about eliminating all private health insurance? Yet at the same time… Providing free health insurance to all those who enter this country illegally?

These ain't your Daddy's Donkeys, that's for certain.



And it's all laid out in "Progressively Worse," a book that couldn't possibly be better timed than at this pivotal moment, less than 100 days before the most consequential election in the history of the country.

