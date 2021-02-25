Dan Gainor: Press cover for calamity-plagued Cuomo with propaganda, censorship

Titanic. Hindenburg. Cuomo. The news media have covered everything about only two of these deadly disasters.

The third — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-Thug) — happens to be both a liberal Democrat and brother of an absurdly liberal CNN anchor. So the media coverage has been cataclysmically bad, instead.

The latest of a lengthy series of Cuomo scandals involves sexual harassment allegations. Ordinarily, the press loves it when a woman goes public blasting a politician and speaking her "own truth." Not this time.

ABC, CBS, NBC AVOID EXPLOSIVE SEXUAL HARASSMENT CLAIMS AGAINST ANDREW CUOMO ON EVENING NEWS BROADCASTS

Former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan wrote a damning attack on the once-popular governor. "Andrew Cuomo abused his power as Governor to sexually harass me, just as he had done with so many other women," she claimed.

Boylan alleged that Cuomo invited her to "play strip poker," called her "Lisa," the name of one of his former girlfriends, and even kissed her. He also reportedly made a reference to the particularly foul mistreatment of Monica Lewinsky by then-President Bill Clinton. Honestly, I refuse to explain it here.

Rather than cover the latest from the scandal-plagued Cuomo, the evening "news" programs censored it. For two nights running. ABC "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir resorted to reporting on a UFO sighting that "looked like a cruise missile."

Coming soon to the History Channel, "Fictional Creatures: UFOs, the Loch Ness Monster and Democrats the News Media Criticize." Except we have witnesses to UFOs.

Cuomo’s collapsing administration is allegedly under federal investigation, a prominent staffer admitted they lied about how many thousands of nursing home deaths caused by COVID-19, the governor has been called out as a bully by his own party and there’s talk of impeachment. All that in a Democrat state.

New York Democrat Assemblyman Ron Kim bashed Cuomo for "abusive behavior." and was furious over a phone call from the governor that he called a "terrorizing moment" that left his wife "crying and shaking."

Those who don’t live in New York might not realize that the rot at its core is the governor in Albany. Difficult to notice since CNN and most of the media promoted him throughout last year as the anti-Trump.

CNN GOES HOURS WITHOUT COVERING NEW SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS AGAINST ANDREW CUOMO

CNN unearthed a new low for journalism by allowing brother Chris to yuck it up with the governor while New Yorkers died by the thousands. The Brothers Andrew and Chris Cuomo, aka Crash ‘n’ Burn, were a regular thing so bad that journalists questioned the "conflict of interest" nearly a year ago.

It was a blight on journalism so profound that the Associated Press is still talking about it. Only recently did CNN reinstate its ban on Cuomo on Cuomo interviews.

In one embarrassing moment, Chris deployed an enormous swab and jokingly asked, "is it true that when you are having the test administered, you inhaled and the doctor's finger went all the way up your nose and got stuck and it had to be released with a tool?"

Through it all, the media piled the love onto the governor, building up his press support as a fallback candidate for a faltering Joe Biden.

'HOW THE MIGHTY HAVE FALLEN': GERALDO RIVERA, DEROY MURDOCK RAIL AGAINST SCANDAL-RIDDEN ANDREW CUOMO

Washington Examiner Magazine Executive Editor Seth Mandel posted a few of the media’s greatest hits on Twitter Wednesday night.

Those included New York Times media columnist Ben Smith’s: "Andrew Cuomo Is the Control Freak We Need Right Now." Then there was Vogue’s "Why We Are Crushing on Andrew Cuomo Right Now" and the creepy LA Times piece, "Gov. Andrew Cuomo approves of people who identify as 'Cuomosexuals.'" Mandel concluded: "Point is, I think, made."That was an understatement.

Turned out Cuomo wasn’t needed. Biden won and Democrats and their press allies don’t care for the New York embarrassment anymore. They gave him an Emmy as a participation trophy and let him self-immolate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cuomo hasn’t liked the sudden turn of events from hero to villain. So he’s lashed out at the media — earning a rare critique from his press agents at CNN. Chief media correspondent Brian Stelter naturally responded by calling the criticism "Trumpian." But given Stelter’s hatred for the former president, that’s one heck of a slam.

That interview even featured the classic journalism-style mugshot photo of Cuomo where he looks like he just sucked on a lemon. That’s never a good sign when friendly outlets start using photos that make you look guilty.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM DAN GAINOR