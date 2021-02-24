‘How the mighty have fallen’: Geraldo Rivera, Deroy Murdock rail against scandal-ridden Andrew Cuomo

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera and Fox News contributor Deroy Murdock denounced New York’s scandal-plagued governor, Democrat Andrew Cuomo, after former aide Lindsey Boylan accused him of sexually harassing her.

"How the mighty have fallen," Rivera told Martha MacCallum on "The Story" Wednesday. "Just six months ago, Andrew Cuomo was the paragon of virtue, the man that steadied the entire nation during the pandemic with his well-publicized briefs, his book that came out. He had the only reputation that was salvageable in the midst of the pandemic. Now it seems everything has come to light that shows there's another side to Andrew Cuomo, allegedly."

Cuomo's office has denied Boylan's claims, with press secretary Caitlin Girouard calling them "simply false".

For his part, Murdock said that whether Cuomo committed sexual harassment or not, he is certainly guilty of "terrible leadership."

Responding to a poor attempt at humor Wednesday in which Cuomo stated he was a "certified vaccinator" who was able to select the part of the human anatomy in which to vaccinate, Murdock said, "It's a little hard to laugh at something like that when you're the person who is directly or indirectly responsible for the deaths of some 15,000 seniors who died in nursing homes across New York state … That’s no laughing matter."

"A lot of people that want answers," Murdock added. "Rather than people fess up, take responsibility, explain what he did wrong and apologize, here we got him again laughing, telling jokes. It's just terrible, terrible leadership."

Throughout the pandemic, Cuomo was a frequent guest on CNN, often yucking it up with his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo in friendly, comical interviews.

"I think he faces serious legal trouble," Murdock posited. "Obstruction of justice, potentially conspiracy. I mean, serious federal crimes."