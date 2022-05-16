I'm George Bochetto and here's why I want Pennsylvania's vote

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

You’ve heard a lot about the candidates trying to become the next senator from Pennsylvania. Allow me to cut though the noise for a moment.

We need a senator who doesn’t care about the opinion of radical liberals. We need a senator who doesn’t care about the opinion of the establishment Republicans. We need a senator who won’t get caught up in silly controversies about old social media posts.

UNDECIDED PENNSYLVANIA VOTERS CITE INFLATION, GAS PRICES AS HUGE ISSUES IN GOP SENATE RACE

We need a senator who has spent the last forty-five years fighting against the woke mob, lenient prosecutors, and others who hate our country. We need a senator will stand for public safety and law enforcement, freedom, peace through strength, and energy independence.

Pennsylvania needs George Bochetto for Senate.

Abortion is an important, moral issue. It is an issue that helps to clarify who we are as a culture. I am a living testament to the fact that adoption is a better way. As an infant, I was left on the doorstep of the Sisters of Mercy in Brooklyn and made my way through life, through foster care, to college, and to law school.

I became the Pennsylvania state boxing commissioner, and I’ve worked with underserved individuals and families in the boxing community to achieve great things—scholarships, pathways to entrepreneurship, faith, and family values and resilience. I want to do that for the rest of my state and my country.

Voters are looking for a courageous conservative who will catch the Democrats cheating in elections, and I’ve done that. I’m a constitutional law expert, having litigated election law cases for decades. I even helped to represent President Trump in his second impeachment. I wrote the documents to explain to the United States Senate that yes, even the President has the freedom of speech.

As inflation tears through the middle class, our elected officials should promote domestic energy production. To promote job growth, they should provide tax and regulatory relief, and they should negotiate trade deals that work for American families.

We can achieve prosperity again. We only need to embrace the freedom that allowed our people to empower our nation for generations. America is a beacon of freedom and hope for the world. That is why people want to come here legally and illegally. People want to come here for opportunity, freedom, safety, and pride.

Those values are under attack, and I understand that. I have gone to court to fight the leftist, soft-on-crime district attorney in Philadelphia to keep a cop killer in jail. I have gone to court against the leftist mayors of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh to preserve our statues of Christopher Columbus when the woke mob wanted to tear them down.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

I have already stated that I think Mitch McConnell is too soft and divisive to continue as the Republican leader in the Senate, and I won’t hesitate to call out people on both sides of the aisle who aren’t serving the best interests of our nation.

I fought for success as a child. I’ve fought against malevolent forces as an adult.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now I’m ready to serve my commonwealth and my country, and to do what is best for the next generation, to preserve the promise of America that served me and my family well, and that will continue to be a beacon of hope for the world.