Opinion

PATRICIA HEATON: I’m a mom on screen and off. Building a family is a journey of love and commitment

Over 10 million US women struggle with infertility. That's why Heaton and her husband produced a movie about the issue

By Patricia Heaton Fox News
Published
Patricia Heaton says new movie ‘The Unbreakable Boy’ highlights importance of faith and community Video

Patricia Heaton says new movie ‘The Unbreakable Boy’ highlights importance of faith and community

Patricia Heaton shared her thoughts on the message behind her new faith-based movie "The Unbreakable Boy."

Some know me as Debra Barone, others as Frankie Heck. To my four boys, I am simply "Mom" — the name I cherish most. Though they are now grown, I will never forget the first time Sam, John, Joe and Dan first said it. That single word, a milestone, formed a bond only a parent and child can understand. Yet, for many women facing infertility, that same word carries a pain only they can truly know. 

There has been much discussion lately about the importance of having children. But if the conversation stops there, we miss the bigger picture. It is not just about having kids — it is about having a sense of family. If we overlook that truth, we risk turning a deeply personal experience into a divisive debate. 

Family has always been at the heart of my life and career. Portraying mothers on screen and raising four sons with my husband, David Hunt, has given me profound insights into the joys and challenges of parenthood. Playing characters like Debra Barone in "Everybody Loves Raymond" and Frankie Heck in "The Middle" allowed me to explore the complexities of motherhood and family — its humor, chaos, and love — reflecting the diverse experiences that so many women navigate daily. 

Off-screen, my greatest role has been being "Mom." My life is permanently enriched by my sons — through the endless soccer games, band practices, school dances, Thanksgivings with kids running wild, summer vacations, bedtime stories, road trips, science fairs, driving lessons, pillow and blanket forts, college applications, playing catch in the back yard, school plays and so much more. But I know this journey to parenthood is not the same for everyone. 

Patricia Heaton

Patricia Heaton starred as Debra Barone on "Everybody Loves Raymond." She is now an author, and she has written a book entitled, "Motherhood and Hollywood, How to Get a Job Like Mine." Here, she is seen with co-star Ray Romano during a taping of their show. (Photo by Richard Hartog/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

April marks National Infertility Awareness Month. Here in the United States, approximately 12% of women aged 15 to 49 — more than 10 million — struggle to conceive or carry a pregnancy to term. The weight of infertility can feel overwhelming, made heavier by the assumption that becoming a parent is something that simply happens.  

The heartbreak of infertility is often lived in silence, which is why my husband, David, and I produced the feature adult comedy "Unexpected," a film about a couple navigating infertility and finding their unique path to family. 

Infertility is more than a medical condition. It is an emotional journey that tests identity, relationships, and faith. The societal expectation that parenthood is a given can make this journey even more isolating. But families are not defined solely by biology. Adoption, for instance, brings approximately 135,000 children into new loving homes each year.  

Yet, when discussing children in our culture, we rarely discuss what it means to build a family. The conversation often focuses on birth rates, fertility rates and the economic impact. But these numbers miss the real human experience. Every child deserves a loving home, and every hopeful parent deserves to know that there are many paths to creating a family — paths that deserve just as much recognition and support as traditional childbirth. 

Patricia Heaton and her family as she receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actress Patricia Heaton with husband/actor David Hunt and their sons pose at the ceremony honoring her with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

My family, friends and audience members who have seen "Unexpected" and experienced infertility firsthand have shared how lonely it can be. For too long, they have felt overlooked in conversations about parenthood, as if their journey matters less. But it does matter. David and I hope "Unexpected" offers hope, reminding viewers that while the road to parenthood may be uncertain, the destination — a loving family — is possible in many ways. 

If we truly value family, we should recognize that building one is not a one-size-fits-all journey. A family's strength is not measured by how it is formed but by the love, commitment and faith that hold it together. 

From Debra Barone to Frankie Heck to Patricia Heaton, the throughline of my life has always been family. To those experiencing the uphill battle of building a family, I hope you find support to walk this path with others and faith to believe that your dreams of family — however they unfold — are possible. 

Patricia Heaton is an actress, producer and author best known for her roles in "Everybody Loves Raymond" and "The Middle." She and her husband, David Hunt, co-produced the film "Unexpected," which David directed – a story about infertility, adoption and the many ways families come to be. It is available on Amazon Prime and other streaming companies. 