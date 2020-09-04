Rick McDaniel: Old Faithful is impressive to see, but God's faithfulness is spectacular to witness

I recently visited Yellowstone National Park. The park is open even during this coronavirus pandemic. The services were somewhat limited but still much to explore. There were many incredible sites to see like the Grand Prismatic Spring, Yellowstone Falls and the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone.

But the granddaddy of them all is Old Faithful. It is the signature feature of the park, the picture on their brochure, the most recognizable of all the many sites. If you don’t see anything else in Yellowstone you have to watch Old Faithful erupt.

And I was able to view five eruptions. We had a room in the one wing of Old Faithful Inn that is open at this time. Our window looked right out at Old Faithful. I saw it in the morning and at night, I saw it erupt in different ways. But the one thing Old Faithful did like clockwork was erupt. About every 90 minutes you could count on it going off.

Yellowstone is the largest concentration of geysers in the world. Although it is not the largest geyser in the park, Old Faithful erupts more frequently than any other of the big geysers.

The Giant Geyser has not erupted for the last six months and the Grand Geyser ended up being over two hours late in erupting when we were there. Just days after we left Yellowstone Giantess Geyser came back to life. It had been six and a half years since the geyser last erupted.

An Old Faithful eruption lasts 1.5 to 5 minutes and expels 3,700 to 8,400 gallons of boiling water. Members of the Washburn Expedition of 1870 named the geyser for its consistent performance. And Old Faithful is as spectacular and faithful today as it was 150 years ago.

But there is a lot less faithfulness in our world than there was years ago. People are simply not as loyal, not as committed as they used to be. Friendships fade away, divorce happens frequently, people change jobs whenever they think something better comes along. Folks are not as faithful to their teams, even to their church.

But God is always faithful. Old Faithful faithfully erupts about every 90 minutes but God is faithful every minute of every day. In fact, II Timothy 2:13 tells us, “If we are not faithful, he will still be faithful. Christ cannot deny who he is.”

The very nature of God is faithfulness, the very character of Jesus is to always be faithful to us. Even when we are not faithful he remains faithful. He is the true Old Faithful.

In this unbelievably challenging time we are living in we need God’s faithfulness more than ever before. And He is here for us. Where do we turn to for help? Who can give us the strength we desperately need when life is so tough? Who can provide the hope that things will improve when there is no assurance of a better tomorrow? The answer is our faithful God.

We can count on him when there is nothing but fear, chaos and insecurity. When life is at its worst he will take care of us. He always has and he always will. God can consistently be counted on to provide for us. He will keep his promises. His faithfulness means he will fulfill all his promises. And there are over 7,000 of them in the Bible.

When this trying season is over we can look back and reflect. What we will discover is that God was faithful. We will see how he was there for us, how he cared for us, protected us. We will remember that circumstances were quite difficult and experiences were unprecedented. Some people may have disappointed us and let us down.

But God was the one constant – he was faithful.

My visit to Yellowstone was a blessing to see one of our country’s greatest wonders. I hope it reminds all of us of the wonderful faithfulness of God.

