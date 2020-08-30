Expand / Collapse search
Yellowstone's Giantess Geyser erupts for first time in 6 years, roars 'back to life'

The geyser, located in Wyoming, historically erupted two to six times per year

After a slumber that stretched for more than six years, a geyser at Yellowstone National Park erupted once again last week.

The national park said Tuesday that Giantess Geyser, one of its large geysers, "roared back to life" after more than six and a half years of dormancy.

The Giantess Geyser, which is located in Wyoming, historically erupted two to six times per year, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

Footage from an NPS webcam shows the geyser erupting as parkgoers look on.

The Giantess Geyser at Yellowstone National Park erupted on Tuesday after six and a half years of dormancy.

The Giantess Geyser at Yellowstone National Park erupted on Tuesday after six and a half years of dormancy. (National Park Service)

According to the park service website, "infrequent but violent" eruptions characterize Giantess Geyser.

An eruption from the fountain-type geyser can cause the surrounding area to shake from underground steam explosions just before the initial eruptions.

Eruptions may occur twice hourly, and continue for four to 48 hours, according to the NPS.

When the geyser erupts, it typically shoots a stream that is 100-200 feet high.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS)  said Saturday that Giantess Geyser used to erupt more frequently in the past.

The six-year gap between eruptions was the longest since at least the 1980s, but the geyser has had years-long dormant periods before, according to the agency.

"Why geysers turn off and on is something that is not well understood," the USGS tweeted. "They are very fragile systems."

