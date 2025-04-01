NPR’s blatant immigration bias borders on the absurd

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At a congressional hearing last week, National Public Radio (NPR)’s CEO Katherine Maher opened with this: "I welcome the opportunity to discuss the essential role of public media in bringing unbiased, nonpartisan, fact-based reporting to Americans."

I suspect Maher did not welcome the opportunity at all — she was on the hot seat. Maher, who became NPR’s CEO in 2023, is as woke as they come and has in the recent past railed against Trump, "white silence," and "whiteness" in general.

At her hearing, she also told Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) that she has "never seen any instance of political bias determining editorial decisions" at NPR.

I am sure Maher does not for a second believe that NPR is non-partisan. Its bias is as obvious as the nose on Big Bird’s face.

The Washington Post wrote that "NPR has struggled for many years to diversify its audience and provide alternative perspectives." Paul du Quenoy of the Palm Beach Freedom Institute describes NPR as a "radical leftist, government-subsidized news source."

While NPR once served as a source of wide-ranging news stories of general interest to a broad swathe of Americans, it now embodies wokeness on air.

Take it from Uri Berliner, who worked there for 25 years. In a sad summary of the network’s decline in the Free Press, he wrote that "those who listen to NPR or read its coverage online find…the distilled worldview of a very small segment of the U.S. population."

Take it from Heritage Foundation scholar Mike Gonzalez, who testified during the same congressional hearing about "NPR’s and PBS’s naked and full-hearted embrace of very progressive views."

This is not just evident from their coverage of Covid, "Russiagate," or Hunter Biden’s laptop. A Media Research Service analysis of four months of NPR coverage showed that PBS News Hour routinely books liberal over conservative guests at a nearly 4 to 1 ratio.

It’s become a joke among conservatives to tune in to NPR and see how long it is before some aspect of woke is featured. Players of this game — "How long till woke?" — report that it takes no more than five minutes before the story angle takes a liberal tilt.

Nowhere is NPR’s left-wing bias more evident than in their coverage of immigration.

Listen to this radio bit from NPR’s Steve Inskeep from 2015. Inskeep is clearly sympathetic to "Junior," the "undocumented" young man being profiled. Fair enough. But the reporter, who now earns nearly half a million dollars a year, never noted that there were opponents of President Obama’s granting an immigration benefit (with no legal authority) through Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

A decade later, things are the same. Listen to this radio bit titled Immigration officers are becoming 'extreme' in how they vet travelers entering the U.S. from March 23, where NPR’s Ayesha Rascoe interviews Michelle Hackman from the Wall Street Journal.

Rascoe and Hackman complain that Customs and Border Protection officials are being more particular about enforcing the rules for visa-holders. But after four years of open borders, it’s understandable that the line officers want to sweat the details now that they have support from above.

Then there’s this March 25 NPR article, Felt like a kidnapping': Wrong turn leads to 5-day detention ordeal. The article is about a Guatemalan family that NPR describes as "immigrants in the U.S. without illegal status"—a roundabout way of saying "illegal immigrants."

NPR’s bias for the family and against the enforcement of immigration laws is clear. They interview "lawyers" and "experts" and "advocates" who tell them that "the Trump administration is bending the rules on immigration enforcement in its efforts to carry out a historic deportation campaign and immigration crackdown."

For the article, NPR did not interview any experts who support the enforcement of immigration laws. The one elected official they cited was Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat congresswoman from Michigan and implacable opponent of President Trump.

I am a retired consular officer. I have written nearly 200 articles and reports on immigration and border security and done around 300 media interviews. Media from all over the U.S. and in Britain, Europe, and Japan have interviewed me or featured my work. Not once has NPR asked me to comment on a story.

Google "NPR border" or "NPR immigration," and their bias is beyond doubt. Says one article: "How Trump’s crackdown plays into misperceptions about immigrants and crime." Here’s my favorite, from April 2024: "Despite a fortified border, migrants will keep coming, analysts agree. Here's why." That’s a good one, because in April 2024, 247,929 illegal aliens were encountered at our borders and ports. In February 2025, after one month of Trump’s policies instead of Biden’s, it was 28,654.

NPR’s globalist bias led them to assume the U.S. could or should do nothing to stop illegal mass migration. They were wrong.

Maher tried to convince Congress that NPR is unbiased and bipartisan, against all evidence. She wants to keep the half billion dollars in annual subsidies. But as Congressman James Comer (R-Ky.) said in the hearing, this is not 1990 — most Americans today have broadband, podcasts, and a huge range of news and every other type of program.

The state should not subsidize media, on principle. When it does, from the Soviet Union’s Pravda and Cuba’s state-owned Granma to Australia’s ABC, Canada’s CBC, and the United Kingdom’s BBC, a leftist viewpoint is always the result.