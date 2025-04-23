Antisemitism on Campus: The high school front line since October 7 

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Since the horrors of Oct. 7, 2023, Jewish high schoolers across North America have faced a drastically altered reality, marked by fear, hostility and a surge in antisemitism. At NCSY, we work with tens of thousands of Jewish teens nationwide, and what we’re seeing today is not just troubling, it’s unprecedented in this country.

What once might have been subtle slights or awkward silences from peers has, for many students, turned into open hostility. Students are being isolated, intimidated, and even harassed and threatened simply for being Jewish or expressing support for Israel, which was viciously attacked on Oct. 7 and has subsequently been fighting to release hostages and prevent future attacks.

One student was asked whether she "supports genocide" after posting an Israeli flag on social media. Another was told to remove her Star of David necklace to avoid "provoking" others. These stories reflect a breakdown in the values our schools are meant to uphold.

TRUMP ADMIN WON’T TOLERATE ANTISEMITISM IN SCHOOLS, SAYS LEO TERRELL AS NYC SCHOOLS UNDER MICROSCOPE

The Anti-Defamation League’s 2024 audit underscores this surge, reporting 9,354 antisemitic incidents across the U.S., a 140% increase over 2023 and the highest since tracking began in 1979. This includes harassment, vandalism and assaults, mostly in schools and colleges. Hate speech and intimidation have become disturbingly normalized.

High school is a time for growth and personal development, which schools have a responsibility to help foster. Yet since Oct. 7, many Jewish students have instead been put in the position of defending their identity, often without guidance or institutional support. When schools fail to act, they signal that this hate is somehow less urgent.

Time and time again, we’ve seen the complacency of school leadership in these cases. In one troubling situation in New Jersey, a yearbook photo of Jewish students was replaced with that of Muslim students, and the Jewish students’ names were omitted entirely. Acts like this aren’t oversights, they’re erasure.

At NCSY, we are committed to ensuring that no student feels alone. Through our Jewish Student Union (JSU) clubs in over 400 public schools across North America, we give students a space to process what they’re experiencing, connect with others who understand, and develop the strength to stand tall in their Jewish identity.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

We also provide leadership training, Israel education, and guidance on how to address antisemitism with confidence and dignity. These students aren’t just victims of hate, they are American Jewish leaders in the making and powerful voices of moral clarity and courage.

It is unacceptable for schools to be silent or neutral in the face of antisemitism. Schools have a responsibility to act with clarity and consistency when addressing antisemitism. That means updating anti-harassment policies to reflect today’s realities, training staff to identify modern forms of antisemitism, including anti-Zionist rhetoric, and fostering an environment where Jewish identity is respected.

Parents, educators and community leaders must also stay engaged. Listening to students and taking their concerns seriously is critical. Their stories are not exaggerations; they are early warnings that deserve thoughtful, compassionate responses.

Oct. 7 didn’t just shake Israel, it shook Jewish identity around the world when Jews saw pro-Hamas rallies conducted across the country before Israel had even responded to the attacks against it. For Jewish high schoolers in the U.S., the aftershocks are still being felt daily. But rather than shrink in the face of this pressure, students have shown something remarkable: resilience, pride, and an unshakable connection to Jewish values and peoplehood.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now is the time for all of us to rise to the occasion. Support Jewish students in your community. Challenge school boards and administrators to do better. Speak out clearly and consistently against antisemitism in all its forms. With the right tools, partnerships and commitment, we can ensure our schools are places where every Jewish student feels safe, seen and valued. With the right support, they won’t just survive this moment, they will lead us into a stronger and more just future.