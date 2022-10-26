There should be no critical race theory in foxholes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Critical race theory (CRT) is a destructive ideology meant to subvert and destroy American values and history. It teaches that America is a nation based on white supremacy and oppression and rejects equal protection under the law.

CRT is plainly destructive and wrong. It’s common sense to oppose the race essentialism and Marxist roots of CRT.

So why are our tax dollars going towards promoting it?

We believe that this hateful ideology has no place in our government. Instead, we seek to uphold the American values that make our country the greatest nation on earth.

One glaring and especially self-defeating example of taxpayer-funded CRT can be found at the Pentagon.

If service members are treated as inherently racist due to their skin color, why would they continue serving?

And if CRT’s core claim is accepted – that the United States itself is inherently racist – how could the United States be worth defending?

These questions can partially explain the military’s unprecedented recruiting crisis. Service members are sounding the alarm on a culture that prioritizes ‘wokeness’ over combat readiness, which turns off both current soldiers and new recruits.

Earlier this fall, the United States Air Force Academy promoted gender-based "inclusivity" indoctrination and advertised a fellowship that excludes "cisgender, male cadets."

Fox News recently uncovered a vast archive of racist remarks against white people made by an officer serving in the DoD’s education branch (DODEA). The Pentagon pledged to investigate the situation, but to the best of our knowledge, she still has her job.

As the threat of China looms large, the United States Navy is busy investing attention and resources in a program to create "safe spaces" for cadets and promote recognition of "proper pronouns."

But despite the obvious harm caused by these policies, the Biden DoD doubled down on CRT in its recently released National Security Strategy.

That’s why the Republican Study Committee’s 2022 budget proposal bans CRT from the military and why I, Rep. Banks, introduced an amendment to the 2022 Defense budget banning CRT in the military.

It’s not just the military – the tentacles of the CRT agenda are now found in every federal agency. Thanks to Joe Biden’s pernicious Executive Order, each Department must develop an "equity agenda."

The Department of Education disbursed history grants that approvingly cite one of CRT’s most radical proponents, Ibram X. Kendi. The Department of Education has also awarded millions in taxpayer dollars to fund CRT training programs for future teachers. The Department of Agriculture attempted to hand out COVID loans based on skin color. Thankfully, a judge ruled that program unconstitutional. The Department of Transportation even declared its commitment to "fighting racism in highways."

Children shouldn’t be taught to hate their country and to view the world through a lens of racial resentment. No federal funds should flow to programs that promote this type of hateful, anti-American ideology. Discrimination and race-based learning have no place in schools or federal grants.

That’s why I, Rep. Bishop, introduced two bills to bar federal funds from being used to promote CRT and ensure it is removed from military training.

President Biden promised unity, but CRT permanently divides.

America cannot stand strong at home or abroad if CRT is embraced by the federal government. We urge all members of Congress to fight back against the left’s promotion of CRT.

Our public institutions should reflect American values, not a destructive racial theory that seeks to divide, demean, and weaken Americans.

Republican Dan Bishop represents North Carolina's 9th congressional district.

