The next big tax threat, Sydney Sweeney makes advertising great again, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Sean Hannity: Few places are as violent as DC Video

Sean Hannity: Few places are as violent as DC

Fox News host Sean Hannity compares the crime rate in Washington, D.C. to other cities in America and globally on 'Hannity.'

HANNITY – Fox News host compares the crime rate in Washington, D.C. to other cities in America and globally. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – Trump meets Putin amid a world changed. Continue reading…

SOCIALIST SHELL GAME – Con man Mamdani wants to ignore real causes of NYC's affordability crisis. Continue reading…

TAX TSUNAMI – The next big tax threat is coming from your state capital. Continue reading…

THE REAL CULPRIT – Black fatherlessness is turning DC into a war zone. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor shares why he believes America is turning a culture corner and returning to normalcy. Continue watching…

Raymond Arroyo explains why he believes America is turning a corner to ‘normalcy’ Video

BACK TO THE FUTURE? – The media are time traveling back to 2017 to find their mojo and talking points. Continue reading…

GOOD JEANS – Sydney Sweeney jeans controversy making advertising great again. Continue reading…

MAX LUCADO – Finding peace and faith in God in the middle of the storm. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

08.09.25

08.09.25

