Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Opinion

MAX LUCADO: Finding peace and faith in God in the middle of the storm

Studies find that more than 43% of adults feel more worried this year than last year. Anxiety is now standard fare

Max Lucado By Max Lucado Fox News
close
Pastor Max Lucado offers mental health boost through new book Video

Pastor Max Lucado offers mental health boost through new book

In an on-camera interview with Fox News Digital, pastor and bestselling author Max Lucado reveals "the eternal joy that awaits everyone who puts their hope in Christ." His new book is "What Happens Next."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

God calmed the storm for Moses.

Pharaoh’s army thundered behind him. The Red Sea churned in front. Two million Israelites panicked all around. Moses had nowhere to turn—but up. Whether he shook his staff at God in anger or raised it in desperation, only Moses knows. But whatever the reason, he called out to heaven. The sea opened. The people crossed. And Egypt faded in the rearview mirror.

Sometimes God calms the storm.

He excises the malignant cancer. Transfers the cranky boss. Replenishes the diminishing funds. The breath of heaven blows, the clouds scatter, and the winter sky turns springtime blue. 

I'M A PASTOR AND I KNOW OUR WORLD FEELS WOUNDED, WORRIED, AND WEARY. HOW SHOULD WE RESPOND?

Sometimes He calms the storm. Other times, He calms the child.

Rather than quiet the tempest, He stills the sailor. Rather than remove the disease, He removes the fear. Rather than lift the debt, He lifts the doubt. The storm still rages. The wind still howls. But the child no longer frets—he trusts. He may even sleep.

Museum of the Bible reveals footage of rare mosaic, illustrating early symbols of Christianity Video

Jesus did. Remember that night?

Then Jesus got into the boat and started across the lake with his disciples. Suddenly, a fierce storm struck the lake, with waves breaking into the boat. But Jesus was sleeping. The disciples went and woke him up, shouting, "Lord, save us! We’re going to drown!"

Jesus responded, "Why are you afraid? You have so little faith!" Then he got up and rebuked the wind and waves, and suddenly there was a great calm.
(Matt. 8:23–26, NLT)

What do you find more amazing? That Jesus calmed the storm—or that He slept through it?

Exactly how does one sleep through a storm? The boat bounced like a ping-pong ball. Waves crashed over the deck. Thunder boomed. The disciples screamed. And Jesus snored. The boat became His bassinet.

Could you use that kind of peace?

If so, you're not alone. Anxiety is now standard fare.

Recent studies show 43% of U.S. adults feel more anxious than they did just a year ago. It’s not hard to see why. We feel ambushed—hurricanes strike, wildfires rage, the Middle East teeters on war, and AI threatens everything from jobs to our sanity.

In our whirlpool of worries, we sleep less, argue more, digest poorly, and ache everywhere.

In our whirlpool of worries, we sleep less, argue more, digest poorly, and ache everywhere.

In our whirlpool of worries, we sleep less, argue more, digest poorly, and ache everywhere. Unhealthy stress raises blood pressure, dulls intimacy, and even turns our hair gray. Even mild anxiety brings a 20% greater risk of death.

Sometimes God calms the storm. Sometimes He calms the child.

He calmed Bill Loveless.

Bill, a beloved minister who served churches worldwide, was diagnosed with cancer of both the pancreas and the liver. But the news didn’t take him down. Just the opposite. In a final letter to friends of his ministry, he wrote:

Immediately upon hearing this diagnosis I walked… [into] a new realm of God’s presence, His love and His grace. The things I have been teaching have become a living, breathing 3D reality like I have never experienced. The Lord and I have been in nonstop communion, and every day His presence, love, mercy, and comfort continue to fill my soul. I truly can’t put into words what the Lord is revealing, but I have never experienced such a deep awareness of His presence.

And God is calming my friend Susannah.

She buried her husband just weeks ago. A widow at 40. Two middle schoolers. Long nights. An uncertain future. But already, she’s written me two letters of gratitude—one for a Scripture I texted, another for the flowers we sent. "I can already see good coming out of this," she wrote.

Easter sunrise new jersey

The sun rises on Easter morning in Ocean Grove, New Jersey. (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

God didn’t keep her out of the storm. But He calmed her in the midst of it.

No storm ever hit harder than the one that raged through Gethsemane’s garden. And no prayer was ever prayed with more passion than the one Jesus prayed on the eve of His death: "Can you calm the storm?"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

God had calmed storms for Moses. He had protected Daniel. He would deliver Paul and Silas. Surely He could do the same for His own Son.

Of course He could. But He chose not to.

The cross was part of God’s plan to redeem His children. God didn’t calm the storm. But He calmed His Son. And Jesus walked to Calvary in peace. A heaven-sent, illogical, stare-death-in-the-face-with-a-smile peace.

You can find this peace.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I pray God calms your storm. If He does not, may He calm you. And may you find:

"…the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding."
(Philippians 4:7, ESV)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM MAX LUCADO

Since entering the ministry in 1978, Max Lucado has served churches in Miami, Florida; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; and San Antonio, Texas. He currently serves as Teaching Minister of Oak Hills Church in San Antonio. He is the recipient of the 2021 ECPA Pinnacle Award for his outstanding contribution to the publishing industry and society at large. He is America’s bestselling inspirational author, with more than 150 million products in print. He is also the host of Fox Nation's "What Happens Next: An End Times Town Hall With Max Lucado" available now. The Town Hall is based on Max's latest book "What Happens Next: A Traveler’s Guide Through the End of This Age" (August 2024, Thomas Nelson). For more visit his website at www.MaxLucado.com or follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter: @MaxLucado.