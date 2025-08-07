DAN GAINOR: The media are time traveling back to 2017 to find their mojo and talking points

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump, the sequel, has been going gangbusters for just over six months, setting in motion a groundbreaking presidency. Even CNN called him, "the most influential president, certainly this 21st century." But most of the press that covers Trump hasn't changed a bit from when they went to war during Trump Part I. The press merely evolved from, "Democracy Dies in Darkness" to Doc Brown, declaring "Great Scott," from "Back to the Future." Only the media didn’t go all the way back to the 1950s, they settled on 2017.

Oh, sure, the names have changed. Many Washington Post lefties fled the opinion page and their humorously titled factchecker Glenn Kessler took the buyout. Media types like Howard Stern and Stephen Colbert are also being put out to pasture, like racehorses past their prime. Sadly, most of those figures will land at other outlets and on podcasts to keep selling the swill they call "news."

Here are just a few recent examples: CBS asked South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott, "how do you reconcile your support for President Trump when many people see his actions as lacking Christian values?" Scott was on to talk about a book about "Christian courage," not media madness.

CNN DATA GURU CALLS PRESIDENT TRUMP MOST INFLUENTIAL PRESIDENT THIS CENTURY

Sometime funny man Larry David ran a Hitler-filled op-ed in the New York Times mocking comedian Bill Maher for having dinner with Trump. The op-ed was titled, "Larry David: My Dinner With Adolf." He ended it with, "I gave him a Nazi salute and walked out into the night." The Daily Beast ran a piece comparing Trump to Hitler written by Chief National Correspondent David Gardner and headlined: "The Echoes of Hitler That Make Trump the World’s Most Dangerous Man." It blamed the president for, "casual cruelty to his cabinet." Over at MSNBC, host Rachel Maddow told viewers, "We have a consolidating dictatorship in our country." The alleged dictatorship/Hitler somehow didn’t stop any of these instances.

On all the key issues of the day, journalists are coming out as pure leftist partisans. Stories on illegal immigration, Israel, gerrymandering and more all look like the PR from the left wing of the Democrat Party. And, of course, the press wants to talk about the Epstein files after ignoring them under President Joe Biden. It’s a lame attempt to smear The Donald because, if there was anything even mildly embarrassing to Trump, the Deep State would have leaked it sometime in the past 10 years.

Still, the Times reveals the reason for the round-the-clock attack coverage, "How Much Has the Epstein Case Hurt Trump? Polls Provide Some Answers." And, "How Epstein Mania Finally Let Democrats Talk (and Meme) Like the Right." They know it’s BS, they just think it’s OK to do it … because Trump. It’s just an historical rewrite of "Russia, Russia, Russia."

The actual Russian collusion claims were proven a fraud pushed by the press and their Deep State allies. But the claims won’t go away no matter what facts disprove it. Both Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Attorney General Pam Bondi are pursuing the case with a massive dump of new documents. And that Bondi ordered the Justice Department to convene a grand jury.

Despite that, we’ve got outlets like Rolling Stone claiming, "MAGA’s New Russiagate ‘Evidence’ Was Likely Made Up by the Kremlin." And the media parroted the party (the Democrat Party) line that it’s a distraction from Epstein or it’s "an unfounded conspiracy theory." The major networks spent over 2,000 minutes hyping the original false claim. Now they can barely spare a couple that humiliate them for their biased reporting.

It doesn’t stop there. President George W. Bush proposed a moon base back in 2004 as part of his "Vision for Space Exploration." No one cared because it had been a sci-fi staple for decades. When Trump proposed the same thing, CBS brought up, well, take a look: "We know how the age of colonialism worked on this planet," said CBS News host Vladimir Duthiers. Poor astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson had to remind him "there are no moon beings" who are getting colonized.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

The New York Times opinion pages look like they are from 2017. Headlines like, "Our President Is Economically Illiterate," "There’s a Name for What Trump Is Doing. Juan Crow" and "You May Not Be Trump’s Target This Time, but You Could Be Next." All of that gets the added fun of an editorial headlined, "America Will Suffer From Trump’s Assault on Facts." Well, we already suffered because of the media’s assault on facts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On TV, the cabal of kooks at "The View" made news when the Media Research Center (FYI, my kick-butt, old workplace) revealed the show had zero conservative guests in the first half of the year. The math wasn’t mathing – 102 to 0. That’s like an NBA vs. WNBA game. Even lefty "Breakfast Club" host Charlamagne tha God said it "is ridiculous to have a platform and … only talk to people that you agree with."

He’s right, of course. Journalists and the rest of the time-traveling lefty media figures just don’t care. They will party like it’s 2017 and won’t be any less strident or make even one less Hitler comparison. They crashed the DeLorean eight years ago and are stuck there. The problem they have is that most of America is still in 2025.