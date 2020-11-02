Newt Gingrich: Undecided voters, a Trump vote is imperative for our country's future

For those who are still trying to decide whether to vote for President Donald Trump or Vice President Joe Biden (or whether to vote at all) I would like to make the case that a vote for Trump is imperative – not for him but for our country.

The key question is: Which future do you believe America must seek?

A Biden victory would be a victory for radical anti-Americanism.

It would be a victory for violence in the streets reinforced by an anti-police and pro-criminal bias.

It would mean massive tax increases which would propel America into a depression.

It would ensure government-imposed thought-police courses that are anti-history, anti-free thought, anti-White, and anti-male.

Finally, it would include subservience to China which would guarantee that the totalitarian thought control system of the Chinese Communist Party – and not the freedoms of the American Bill of Rights – would dominate our future.

A Trump victory would reinforce a remarkable four years of achievements and use them as a springboard to an even more dynamic and exciting future. In fact, President Trump has earned your vote by the scale of his achievements in his first term. Consider these amazing accomplishments in just 47 months.

Using large tax cuts and aggressive deregulation policy, Trump grew the economy to the best unemployment numbers for African Americans and Latinos in American history.

He aggressively renegotiated trade agreements to give American exporters real advantages. In the process, we began rebuilding the manufacturing base which had migrated to China, Mexico and elsewhere over the last three decades.

President Trump focused on economic growth and manufacturing, so the incomes of the poorest Americans were rising faster than the wealthiest Americans.

The president reversed decades of judicial activism and bench legislating by methodically nominating (and working with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to get approved) constitutional conservative judges in our federal courts. These judges will help bring the courts back to an originalist, law-focused system. This magnificent progress was capped with the nomination and approval of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who, at 48, could easily still be on the high court in 2060.

In the boldest move in space since President John F. Kennedy proposed in 1961 that we should go to the Moon, President Trump proposed a Moon and Mars colonization project (not just visiting but staying). He moved to send the first woman to the Moon, and he established the US Space Force as the first new military service since 1947.

Under the Trump administration, the U.S. Department of Defense was rebuilt and began to make the research and development investments necessary to stay ahead of China.

In a series of complicated moves, President Trump began disengaging our service members from the risk of death in the Middle East while using our military with surgical effectiveness. He destroyed ISIS where President Barack Obama had failed, killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, surgically took out Iranian General Qasem Soleimani (the top general waging the Iranian terrorism war), and increased economic pressure on the Iranian dictatorship to curb its aggression.

President Trump deserves a second term because he has earned it. He doesn’t just promise – he delivers. He doesn’t live hidden in a basement fighting a war of words. He travels America providing leadership and getting things done.

Yet, while using precision military forces, President Trump also maneuvered diplomatically to change the entire equation of the Middle East.

First, he began his international travels with a historic three-day summit in Riyadh, where the Saudi King had assembled the leadership of 54 Muslim-majority countries. This was the most Muslim leaders to ever meet with an American president.

Then, President Trump finally implemented the 1995 legislation moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Finally, he convinced the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan to recognize and normalize travel and trade with Israel in the biggest move toward regional stability in 25 years.

The greatest challenge of President Trump’s time in the White House was the emergence of the Chinese coronavirus from Wuhan. Like the rest of the world, the United States was deliberately misled by the Chinese Communist dictatorship and lost several months of trying to preempt the pandemic.

We had been reassured by the Chinese and the World Health Organization that it would not become a major threat (I had Dr. Anthony Fauci on a "Newt’s World" podcast in early February, and he regarded it as a potential threat but said the US was acting on the best information).

President Trump instinctively reacted to the pandemic and cut off travel from China long before the so-called experts thought it was necessary. He also moved to radically increase the number of ventilators and personal protective equipment being built. He moved two Navy hospital ships to threatened hot spots.

In New York City, he sent one of the hospital ships, four army field hospitals, and used the US Army Corps of Engineers to turn the Javits Convention Center into a 1,200-bed hospital.

Finally, President Trump looked ahead and launched the most comprehensive and aggressive program of vaccine development in history. After months of the American news media and the Biden campaign attacking President Trump for his handling of the virus, it is now Europe that is suffering a crushing comeback of the virus and starting to have a second wave of shutdowns. Meanwhile, President Trump is pushing more and more effective therapies into action and is continuing to open up America.

President Trump deserves a second term because he has earned it. He doesn’t just promise – he delivers. He doesn’t live hidden in a basement fighting a war of words. He travels America providing leadership and getting things done.

If you want a hidden leader who just talks, Biden is your man.

If you want a courageous activist who takes the risk to achieve for the American people, then Trump is the only choice.

