New York Post: Trump is looking to give sanctuary cities just what they asked for

President Trump scored a win on Friday, when a federal appeals court gave a temporary green light to his Remain-in-Mexico program. The idea is to keep asylum seekers south of the border until they get their day in court. It’s urgently needed to help border towns like McAllen, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley region, and Las Cruces, New Mexico, which are being overwhelmed.

The same critics pouncing on Trump’s call to transport these asylum seekers to sanctuary cities are also opposing his Remain-in-Mexico program. For these Trump-haters, nothing matters but politics. They have no real interest in providing relief to the border towns, American taxpayers or migrants caught in the chaos.

CAL THOMAS: FLOODING THE SANCTUARY ZONES

More than 100,000 migrants, including a record number of families with children, were apprehended sneaking across the border in March, many claiming asylum. The border towns are dumping grounds for them once they’re released from detention facilities.

They lack food, shelter and the ability to speak English. Las Cruces city officials put out a call on Saturday for donated blankets, clothing, food and diapers. Shelters and churches are full, bus stations chaotic, charities tapped out. McAllen Mayor James Darling begged for a “solution that does not involve simply dropping them off onto the streets of our city.”

