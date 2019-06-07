Expand / Collapse search
New York Post: Trump has already proved Team Obama was completely wrong about Iran

By David Harsanyi | New York Post
For years, the liberal foreign policy establishment presented Americans with a false choice on Iran: surrender or war. President Trump has proved that binary to be a fantasy, squeezing and deterring the Iranians without full-on confrontation.

“When I became president, Iran was a true state of terror,” Trump said in France this week. Now, “they are failing as a nation.”

POMPEO: TRUMP ADMIN WILLING TO TALK TO IRAN 'WITH NO PRECONDITIONS' AS TENSIONS HIT BOILING POINT

Former Obama officials reportedly speaking with Iran to undermine TrumpVideo

Not that his critics give him credit — or room to maneuver. As The Daily Beast reported last week, alumni of the Obama administration have been secretly in touch with the Iranians — no doubt to reassure the mullahs that if they wait out Trump, their fortunes will turn.

Though it’s unprecedented to see former administration officials actively undermining official U.S. policy abroad, the more the Obama alumni echo chamber’s Iranian apologists clamor to save the Islamic regime from economic ruin, the more we understand that the Trump administration’s strategy is working.

