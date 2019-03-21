New York Post: The drive to change elite-school admissions is all about killing the messenger

My husband graduated from Stuyvesant High School in 1985. Our oldest son graduated in 2017, and our younger son is a freshman there.

My husband and our sons are ­African-American.

NEW YORK POST: COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL SHOWS HOW THE RICH RIG THE SYSTEM WITHOUT SHAME

Contrary to perennial claims by Mayor Bill de Blasio and his virtue-signaling allies, the Specialized High-School Admissions Test, or SHSAT, isn’t the reason just seven black students were accepted to Stuyvesant this year. (Though, for the record, the Department of Education only knows students’ race if they went to public school, so we don’t have an accurate count of private school students of color admitted to these high schools.)

I know it isn’t the SHSAT that keeps children of color out of specialized high schools, because I work with hundreds of families ­every year, helping them identify -- and get into -- the schools that fit their children best.

