New York Post: Jerry Nadler’s political theater

Jerry Nadler is lucky he’s got a safe day job, because the political theater he’s planning — hearings on the Mueller report — prove he’d never make it as a Broadway producer.

Act I opens Monday, and get a load of the title: “Lessons From the Mueller Report: Presidential Obstruction and Other Crimes.” Verdict first, trial (if any) later.

And the star witness is none other than John Dean, White House counsel to President Richard Nixon before turning key prosecution witness in the Watergate hearings.

The “drama” may set Trump-haters’ hearts aflutter, but it won’t do much else.

Certainly not like the Watergate hearings — which were a real investigation into an actual conspiracy and actual crimes. Nadler’s spectacle, despite its title, will focus on no crimes or conspiracy — because special counsel Robert Mueller couldn’t report any.

