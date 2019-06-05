Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

OPINION
Published

New York Post: Jerry Nadler’s political theater

By Editorial Board | Fox News
close
Rep. Jerry Nadler says Robert Mueller’s statement proves President Trump has been lyingVideo

Rep. Jerry Nadler says Robert Mueller’s statement proves President Trump has been lying

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler responds to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's statement.

Jerry Nadler is lucky he’s got a safe day job, because the political theater he’s planning — hearings on the Mueller report — prove he’d never make it as a Broadway producer.

Act I opens Monday, and get a load of the title: “Lessons From the Mueller Report: Presidential Obstruction and Other Crimes.” Verdict first, trial (if any) later.

HANNITY UNLOADS ON DEMOCRATS, NADLER, SCHIFF, MADDOW AND CNN

Hannity: Nadler finds a star witness for his circusVideo

And the star witness is none other than John Dean, White House counsel to President Richard Nixon before turning key prosecution witness in the Watergate hearings.

The “drama” may set Trump-haters’ hearts aflutter, but it won’t do much else.

Certainly not like the Watergate hearings — which were a real investigation into an actual conspiracy and actual crimes. Nadler’s spectacle, despite its title, will focus on no crimes or conspiracy — because special counsel Robert Mueller couldn’t report any.

TO KEEP READING IN THE NEW YORK POST, CLICK HERE.