Published

New York's 'Great Woke Way,' China's green deception, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham & more.

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Tucker Carlson on FTX crash: Why was this scam pushed? Video

Tucker Carlson on FTX crash: Why was this scam pushed?

Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to the FTX meltdown on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host reacts to the FTX meltdown. Continue reading…

GREAT WOKE WAY – Broadway's Keith Wann alleges he was fired from his job at 'The Lion King' because he is White. Continue reading…

‘DON’T FEEL SAFE’ – Student punished for speaking out about male in girls' locker room tells her story. Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – Dogs create infinitely more love than problems. Continue reading…

CHINA'S GREEN DECEPTION – China is preparing for war, not saving the planet. Continue reading…

NO LIMIT – Republicans must fight Biden’s trillion-dollar spending by refusing to give in on debt limit. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Mayors are stirring mayhem. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Mayors are stirring mayhem Video

‘SPLAININ’ TO DO! – NBC News must answer these 5 questions on the retracted Paul Pelosi attack story. Continue reading…

ELECTION LESSON – Six reasons for close election add up to one big warning for Republicans. Continue reading…

CATHOLIC SCHOOLS WORK – Why Catholic school students outperformed government school students during lockdowns. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

11.18.22

11.18.22