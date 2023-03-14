NCAA's real March madness, Liz Warren's shocking Spirit folly and more Fox News Opinion
Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and more
Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
TUCKER CARLSON – The Biden administration sees bank crisis as a means of expanding their control… Continue reading…
NCAA NIGHTMARE – Forget March Madness, NCAA is ruining college sports in a nightmarish way… Continue reading…
DR. MARC SIEGEL – It's been 3 years since COVID lockdowns. But we still haven't learned from these 3 mistakes… Continue reading…
LAUGHABLE LABOR PICK – Why Biden's choice for Labor Secretary boggles my mind… Continue reading…
SENS. TIM KAINE, TODD YOUNG – This Democrat, Republican agree it's time to get Iraq war laws off the books… Continue reading…
HOMELAND THREAT – China's quiet land grab threatens our most valuable resource… Continue reading…
WATCH: STEPHEN MILLER -- This country will go the way of Silicon Valley Bank if we don't change direction… See the video…
WAR ON WORKERS – Biden's budget is a declaration of war on American businesses that will hit you hard… Continue reading…
UNFRIENDLY SKIES – Elizabeth Warren's shocking Spirit folly will hurt all air travelers… Continue reading…
VIDEO OF THE DAY – Fox News host Laura Ingraham says that the same people who applaud the Biden bailout never blink twice when working-class people lose their jobs to outsourcing or illegal labor... Watch now...
COLD COMFORT – 5 ways Biden is still coming for your gas stove… Continue reading…
PARIS HILTON'S PLANS – What became of 20 babies Paris Hilton left behind?… Continue reading…
WATCH: JIMMY FAILLA – Everything this administration does is heavy-handed coercion… See the video…
UNTHINKABLE SCENARIO – China's thought police may already be at work in America… Continue reading…
CARTOON OF THE DAY – Biden's Budget Madness Check out all of our political cartoons...