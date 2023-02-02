Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC's Queen of Kook, the NFL's 'gentleman gap,' and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham & more.

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News host Tucker Carlson weighs in on new developments in the Hunter Biden laptop scandal on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

TUCKER CARLSON – You know you're living in a non-democracy when it's dangerous to displease the ne'er do well children of the supreme leader…Continue reading…

QUEEN OF KOOK – MSNBC Joy Reid is back making news, for all the wrong reasons... Continue reading…

ECHO CHAMBER – University president says institutions of higher learning have to be bastions of free speech… Continue reading…

FLYIN' HIGH – China's brazen spy balloon drifting over US nuclear bases is a big slap in the face… Continue reading… 

GREG GUTFELD – Cancel culture wanted to ruin Louis CK forever… Continue reading…

WATCH: FLA. LT. GOV. JEANETTE NUNEZ: The only extreme thing is House Democrats’ position on anti-socialism resolution... See the video.

NFL'S ‘GENTLEMAN GAP’ – There's never been a winner like Tom Brady... Continue reading…

SEN. RICK SCOTT – How can we save America from death by debt? Run it like a business… Continue reading… 

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., being booted from the House Foreign Affairs Committee... Watch now...

Angle: Crocodile Tears Video

WATCH: IOWA GOV. KIM REYNOLDS – 'This gets us to universal school choice'See the video.

PARDON ME? – Biden's Justice Department changes presidential pardons for the worse. Continue reading…

DOUBLE WHAMMY – President Biden's policies keep small businesses small. Continue reading…

DEPORT THEM – New York needs a leader who can tell Biden to deport those migrants who refuse to play by the rules. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Watching the News Check out all of our political cartoons…

