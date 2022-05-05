This Mother's Day, Mama Bears really want these three things

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As a millennial "Mama Bear" to four school-aged children, let me tell you what Mama Bears want more than anything else this Mother’s Day.

First, we want special interest groups to stop pushing their toxic wokeness on our kids. As Mama Bears, one of our most important jobs is to protect our children – that includes protecting their innocence from radical special interest groups pushing a progressive agenda.

MOTHER'S DAY GIFT IDEAS FOR GRANDMOTHERS

Mama Bears will not sit by and let Disney or any other woke corporation indoctrinate our kids in transgender ideology. Once family-friendly, Disney executives boasted about "adding queerness" wherever they can and plan to make at least half of all future characters "transgender" or racial minorities by the end of this year.

We will not remain silent while our children are exposed to inappropriate sexual material in school. If discussing sex in the workplace is considered discriminatory and illegal, why are sexual conversations forced on our kids in school?

In any other context, a secret and private sexual conversation between an adult and child indicates possible sexual abuse. But, in public schools today, these methods and discussions are celebrated. It must stop.

Stop pushing dangerous curriculum on our kids, like CRT, that teaches them to be racist. We reject the idea that skin color alone indicates racism. We echo the words of Martin Luther King, Jr., and we too dream that our children will "live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."

We are raising our children to look much deeper than skin pigmentation to determine the true character of another person. A person’s tendency to act with integrity, honesty, trustworthiness, responsibility, and fairness – these are qualities that define people, not skin color alone. And these are the truths we will teach to our children.

Second, we want our authority as parents to be respected as we direct our children’s moral upbringing, education, and medical decision-making.

We will raise our children according to our religious beliefs and convictions. Woke interest groups may disagree with our beliefs, but their radical opinions do not trump our parental rights. In America, our rights as parents are endowed to us by our Creator, not the state.

Parental authority is not a right bestowed upon us by a benevolent government, but a God-given responsibility to protect and promote what is in the best interest of our children.

We will be engaged in our children’s education and in determining what curriculum is or is not appropriate for our children. Whether private, government-run, or charter, we reserve the right to have a say in how they’re educated. And we will hold these school boards accountable.

We as parents have the final say regarding the medical decisions of our minor children. We reject medical coercion and will fight for our kids’ medical freedom and protection. We will not permit woke educators to brainwash our children and then secretly conspire behind our backs to change their sex while at school.

While woke cultural elitists like to suggest the "professionals" know what’s best for our kids, they’re wrong. We are not backward, uneducated, or hostile to children – contrary to what the left believes. Our children do not need "protection" from parents and their "outdated" ideas.

Mama Bears are informed, engaged, and passionate about their job. We are our children’s fiercest advocates, and no one can bully us into submission.

These are our kids. We know what is best for them. Respect us.

Finally, we want society to stop canceling women from culture. We are not "pregnant people" nor "chest-feeders." Unlike what our daughters are told by woke culture, the word "woman" is not divisive, wrong, nor disrespectful.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Telling women their very existence as women is offensive, and they must be something else is offensive to us.

As women, we’re uniquely gifted to carry out the job of motherhood in a way that a man simply cannot. We want to be recognized as the women we are.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So, if you want to celebrate a Mama Bear this Mother’s Day, respect her authority, empower her voice, and honor her as the woman she is. And do not mess with the innocence of her children.