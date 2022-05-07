I believe every mother is an unsung hero

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

I confess I’m my happiest when I’m behind the scenes. I have spent my life in the background, but there I was, lit up onstage.

It was June 12, 2021, the night before the K-LOVE Fan Awards, at a special event entitled "An Evening with the Smallbones."

There were a couple of thousand people in the audience (and more who would watch the filmed event later) who wanted an up-close look into our musical family, sometimes referred to as the "Australian von Trapps." We have been a touring family for the past 27 years, with much of it in the spotlight in some way or another, including Grammy wins for three of our children.

FOR KING & COUNTRY DID A LOT OF 'FUMBLING AND STUMBLING' BEFORE BIG BREAK

It was a very sweet night, sharing a glimpse into our family dynamics. Then, when the cameras were turned off, our son Joel addressed the audience. He announced that he and Luke (their band is for KING & COUNTRY) had been writing a new album, and they wanted to premiere a song they had written for me: "Unsung Hero."

The boys had first played the song for me on Mother's Day a few weeks earlier. I could tell both Joel and Luke were proud of the piece and keen to see my reaction. They had written it from a deep place and were presenting it to me as a thank-you gift for being their mum.

It was an honor I wholeheartedly accepted—not only for my years of hard work but for all those fellow mothers out there who pour their hearts into their families.

Deep down, I believe every mum is an unsung hero.

MOTHER’S DAY GIFT IDEAS FOR GRANDMOTHERS

It's been an extraordinary journey for our family, shaped by the testing and growing of my faith even as God led our family step by step toward a life "outside the box."

Many years ago, our family of nine left Australia for the United States with no guaranteed income. We were sustained by the generosity of neighbors and fellow Christians during those early years as God provided our every need.

Later our family went on the road, as my husband David managed music acts including our daughter Rebecca’s career. We worked together as a team, I homeschooled the children, and we prayed for God’s guidance each step of the way.

I look back on our family’s journey, and I see God’s hand everywhere.

LICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

I see His phenomena. I see His faithfulness. He led our simple Australian family to the other side of the world, and has empowered us to do things we would never have thought possible.

Part of my calling today is to encourage and challenge other mums to live differently— to get out of their box of "normal" expectations.

Our lives are a living testimony of believing God’s promises and trusting His timing and His ways—even when circumstances didn’t make sense and were not easy. He was always there.

Part of my calling today is to encourage and challenge other mums to live differently— to get out of their box of "normal" expectations.

God’s plans don’t look like the world’s definition of success, but they always include lasting, eternal purpose and value. They also include His presence, leading and guiding us into adventures and valleys we wouldn’t necessarily choose for ourselves. But in choosing God’s ways, we will live in the miraculous!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I know and fully believe that the faithfulness and favor God has shown me—shown our family—is the same faithfulness He shows to any person who commits their life to Him.

It is my joy to invite other mums to step outside the box and embrace God’s plans without fear or hesitation. When you do, His peace will carry you no matter what you face, the same way it has carried me.