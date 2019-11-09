Mike Huckabee: Trump saves thousands of US jobs by standing up to China on trade violations

In recent days, President Trump indicated that the first phase of a deal to neutralize a prolonged trade war with China could be signed very soon. We also just had a strong jobs report, which saw the U.S. economy add 128,000 jobs in October – exceeding expectations and signaling that Trump's policy of putting American manufacturing workers first is yielding results.

During my time as Arkansas governor, I had the privilege to serve some of America’s finest manufacturing workers, who are the backbone of the middle class. In fact, Arkansas' Mississippi County is the largest steel-producing county in the nation.

I’m proud of my public service and impressed that Trump understands the plight of American workers and has supported these individuals – the forgotten men and women of this country – through both his rhetoric and actions.

Trump is delivering on his commitment of “promises made, promises kept,” and he is truly a fighter for hardworking Americans, particularly those in the industrial and manufacturing sectors.

This period in our history has long been marked by unelected bureaucrats in Washington and politicians with pockets lined from corporate donations who have put industrial America’s interests to the side in favor of multinational trade deals.

Those global agreements, championed by the Obama administration and free traders in Congress, did not put America first. Tragically, this policy of globalization has led to an erosion of our industrial sector and the proud tradition of American manufacturing.

In Arkansas, nearly 1,500 workers and their families rely on fabricated structural steel manufacturing jobs to ensure that they can live out the American Dream. With 16 fabricators in the state supporting thousands more indirect jobs, it’s clear to me that we must never allow unfair foreign competition to jeopardize American jobs.

A surge of fabricated structural steel imports from foreign competitors has crippled growth in this critical American manufacturing industry and put hundreds of thousands of high-paying jobs at direct risk of being lost forever. While China is the most prominent threat, our allies in Canada and Mexico are not helping either.

Rampant steel production over-capacity driven by foreign government subsidies has forced fabricated structural steel imports to reach historic levels and capture an increasing share of the U.S. market. There is currently a trade case before the Trump Administration to address these issues, giving the president a golden opportunity to keep yet another promise to American workers.

The U.S. fabricated structural steel industry is seeking relief at the Commerce Department and International Trade Commission for the 115,000 direct jobs and hundreds of thousands of indirect jobs that are at risk. This isn’t just a conversation to stir political opinions on television – it has a direct impact on everyday Americans.

Democrats backed by Wall Street hedge funds don’t understand that pain – the challenge so many Americans face every day. Only Trump does. On a daily basis, he stands up to China and countries that cheat, fighting for American workers all across the industrial Midwest and steel-producing Northeast. These patriotic workers backed Trump in 2016 and will do so again in 2020 if he continues to fight for them.

Trump’s bold and decisive leadership has helped many of America’s manufacturing industries, and his policies are revitalizing areas of the country long forgotten by Washington.

Fabricated structural steel is the next industry in China’s crosshairs, and if nothing changes tens of thousands of American jobs will be at risk. Under Trump’s leadership, we have a visionary America First trade policy that levels the playing field for our workers as we work together to Keep America Great.

Now is the time for Trump and the administration to once again stand with American workers by standing up to countries that cheat on trade.

