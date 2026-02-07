MIKE DAVIS: 2 assassination plots, 2 judges and 2 brands of justice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This is a tale of two federal judges — one Trump appointee and one Biden appointee—who separately sentenced two men for their attempted assassinations of a former (and future) president of the United States and a current Supreme Court justice. The Trump judge correctly followed the facts and the law, sentencing the would-be President Trump assassin to life; the Biden judge dangerously followed her political and ideological agenda, sentencing the would-be Justice Kavanaugh assassin — because he now pretends he’s a woman — to less than one-third of the recommended sentence.

On Sept. 15, 2024, Ryan Wesley Routh took his position in a sniper’s nest at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. He chambered a round into his SKS rifle, which, as a convicted felon, he had no legal right to possess. He then aimed at President Trump and his entourage. By the grace of God, a Secret Service agent saw the rifle barrel poking through the bushes and saved Trump’s life from his second assassination attempt in just two months. On Tuesday, South Florida U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon sent Routh to rot in a cage for the rest of his miserable life. Cannon understood the gravity of the moment and passed the test.

A few months ago, radical leftist Biden-appointed Judge Deborah Boardman, sitting in Maryland, failed a similar test — and failed miserably. Nicholas Roske, a pet store employee, was very angry after the leak of the draft Supreme Court opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Roske learned the Court was poised to return abortion to its proper place for debate: the states. So Roske decided he wanted to assassinate three justices to change the Court’s outcome. Roske posted about his barbaric desires on social media, yet the Biden Justice Department failed to pursue him.

Shortly after the draft leak, Roske flew across the country from his home in California to Maryland, where Justice Kavanaugh, his wife Ashley, and their two young daughters lived. Roske had procured Kavanaugh’s address and planned to carry out his sick goal of altering American legal history. He brought two unloaded guns so as to be able to transport them on the plane. He also brought zip ties, a knife, lockpicking tools, and boots with soles specially altered so that he could move stealthily about the Kavanaugh residence. He took a cab to his target’s home and got out, assassination kit in tow. Then, his plan hit a snag. Because of threats as a result of the shameful Dobbs leak, a larger number of law enforcement officers were protecting Justice Kavanaugh’s home. Roske could not complete his evil mission, so he quickly strategized.

Roske called his sister and then 911. He told the dispatcher of his plan and claimed that he was suicidal. Police quickly arrived and arrested him. The case was a slam dunk in light of Roske’s confession, assassination kit, and gruesome trail of social media posts. The Trump Justice Department recommended a sentence of 30 years in prison. Judge Boardman, however, had a different plan. She focused on Roske’s claim that he identified as a female named Sophie. Boardman whined during the sentencing that Roske’s time would be harder because he would have to serve it at a men’s prison. Unbelievably, even for Democrat judicial standards, Boardman handed down a sentence of merely eight years to someone who had attempted to kill a Supreme Court justice. Several defendants received far harsher sentences for their conduct in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters shockingly received nine years for a nonviolent election offense where no votes were altered; no attempt was even made to alter votes. Even Trump would-be assassin Routh’s lawyer requested of Cannon a 27-year sentence for his monstrous client in Florida. Despicably, Boardman’s deranged transgender fanaticism allowed Roske to skate with a mere eight-year sentence.

Just imagine if Roske had succeeded. No Supreme Court justice ever has been assassinated; the only prior attempt occurred in the nineteenth century. President Joe Biden would have taken full advantage of Roske’s act of domestic terrorism, appointing a hardcore leftist to replace Kavanaugh with the eager help of the Democrat-controlled Senate. Roe would have survived, and Roske would have gotten his wish. Boardman’s sickening sentence sends a crystal-clear message that terrorism will not be treated harshly if the terrorist has a story that tugs at a leftist judge’s heartstrings—or worse.

Those suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome likely do not care because their hatred is all-consuming, but every rational American should understand the gravity of Routh’s act. Cannon plainly did, as she sent Routh to rot in a cage for the rest of his pathetic life. Boardman just as plainly did not grasp the gravity of the moment. She allowed her radical ideology to contaminate her judgment. She had a chance to send a message to the country that attempting to murder Supreme Court justices will not be tolerated. Instead, she did the opposite. Boardman is a disgrace who should be impeached. Cannon deserves strong consideration for elevation to a court of appeals and, perhaps, to become Justice Cannon one day.