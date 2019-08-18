Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Israel
Published

Michael Goodwin: Omar, Tlaib and Israel – Did Netanyahu make a mistake?

Michael Goodwin
By Michael Goodwin | New York Post
close
Rep. Omar accuses Benjamin Netanyahu of imposing 'Muslim ban'Video

Rep. Omar accuses Benjamin Netanyahu of imposing 'Muslim ban'

Israeli officials bar Omar and Tlaib from entering the country; reaction from Fox News contributor Pastor Robert Jeffress and 2020 Nadler challenger Lindsey Boylan.

At first blush, Israel’s decision to bar Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., looked like a mistake. My gut reaction was that the move would simultaneously make Israel appear weak and allow critics to claim the incident proves the Jewish state has no interest in peace with the Palestinians.

It didn’t help that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had initially signaled the two Democrats could visit despite their support for the BDS movement, which Israel has outlawed. When it became clear that Netanyahu reversed his decision at President Trump’s urging, the situation appeared to go from bad to worse.

Both the United States and Israel looked to have blundered. Or so I thought.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Then facts and history had their say. Now, I believe Trump and Netanyahu made the right move.

They had no good options and chose the lesser of two evils.

CLICK HERE TO KEEP READING MICHAEL GOODWIN'S COLUMN IN THE NEW YORK POST

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY MICHAEL GOODWIN

Michael Goodwin is a Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist.