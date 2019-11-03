Michael Goodwin: De Blasio, Cuomo show sneering hostility as Trump leaves New York

In the tweet confirming he switched his official residency from New York to Florida, President Trump said, “Despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state.”

As if on cue, those leaders instantly proved his point.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

"Good riddance," Cuomo thundered. “Don’t let the door hit you on your way out,” chimed in Mayor de Blasio.

MANSION SALES RISE IN FLORIDA AS WEALTHY BUYERS ARE DRAWN TO ITS LOW TAXES AND SUNSHINE

Their sneering hostility is yet another example of how Cuomo and de Blasio are failing to take advantage of having a fellow New Yorker in the White House. Do they really believe they can heap abuse on Trump, and he will grant their ­every wish for federal aid?

Do they shower their harshest critics with generous favors?

Trump is the first New Yorker to be president since FDR, yet city and state Democrats won’t even show basic respect for the office. Instead of honey, it’s all bile and vinegar as they engage in constant attacks and use their power to harass, investigate and punish the president, his family and his businesses.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING MICHAEL GOODWIN'S COLUMN IN THE NEW YORK POST

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY MICHAEL GOODWIN