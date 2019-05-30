Michael Goodwin: America left to face the nasty consequences of Robert Mueller’s actions

With his work done and his office closing, Robert Mueller could have quietly slipped back into private life. Instead, he gave himself a ­blowout retirement party — and leaves America to suffer the nasty consequences.

On his way out the door, Mueller pointed at President Trump and told Democrats to get him. In a flash, the next 18 months were ­spoken for.

If you doubt it, look at the way Dems reacted. Or rather, the way they erupted. From Congress to the 2020 campaign trail, they united in concluding that the special counsel encouraged them to nail the ­president.

California senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris captured the moment by declaring, “What Robert Mueller basically did was return an impeachment ­referral.”

She’s right, and the fallout will be enormous — and destructive for the nation.

