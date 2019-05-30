Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

OPINION
Published

Michael Goodwin: America left to face the nasty consequences of Robert Mueller’s actions

Michael Goodwin
By Michael Goodwin | New York Post
close
Special counsel Robert Mueller talks Russia probe as he exits postVideo

Special counsel Robert Mueller talks Russia probe as he exits post

Mueller says he did not exonerate President Trump or charge him with the crime of obstruction, saying he was constrained by existing regulations; chief intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge reports from Washington.

With his work done and his office closing, Robert Mueller could have quietly slipped back into private life. Instead, he gave himself a ­blowout retirement party — and leaves America to suffer the nasty consequences.

On his way out the door, Mueller pointed at President Trump and told Democrats to get him. In a flash, the next 18 months were ­spoken for.

If you doubt it, look at the way Dems reacted. Or rather, the way they erupted. From Congress to the 2020 campaign trail, they united in concluding that the special counsel encouraged them to nail the ­president.

MICHAEL GOODWIN: DONALD TRUMP MAKES GOOD ON A PROMISE, BUT DEMS CRY ‘COVERUP’

What did we learn from Robert Mueller's rare public appearance?Video

California senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris captured the moment by declaring, “What Robert Mueller basically did was return an impeachment ­referral.”

She’s right, and the fallout will be enormous — and destructive for the nation.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF THIS COLUMN IN THE NEW YORK POST

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY MICHAEL GOODWIN

Michael Goodwin is a Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist.