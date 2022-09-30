Expand / Collapse search
Max Lucado on Hurricane Ian and God, Biden's EV obsession and more Fox News Opinion

Tucker Carlson: Experts are demanding you accept responsibility for these natural disasters Video

Tucker Carlson: Experts are demanding you accept responsibility for these natural disasters

Fox News host Tucker Carlson weighs in on the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian and calls out liberals and lawmakers for blaming climate change on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

TUCKER CARLSONDemocrats use disasters to punish those who didn't vote for them… Continue reading…

MAMA BEAR VS. DOJ – I fought for my son. The school board told Biden's Justice Department to investigate me… Continue reading…

REP. BRUCE WESTERMAN -- I'm a Republican who supports environmental stewardship but Biden's electric car obsession is not the answer… Continue reading…

PUTIN'S DESPERATE MOVE – Russia’s annexation of Ukraine territory will backfire on Putin, force Zelensky to keep fighting…Continue reading… 

GREG GUTFELD – New York City kids are in therapy due to a constant state of panic at seeing 'real horrors'... Continue reading… 

LESSONS NOT LEARNED – Progressives still haven't learned this lesson one year after the infamous National School Board Association letter. 'Terrorist' parents will always fight back…  Continue reading…

DEMOCRAT'S MIDTERM MUSINGS – I'm a Democrat who can't help but wonder if GOP will snatch defeat from jaws of victory before Election Day Continue reading…

MAX LUCADO – Where's God in Hurricane Ian and the storms of life… Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Sean Hannity discusses Biden’s latest gaffe and how the president's cognitive decline is only continuing to worsen… Watch now...

They know the president is a cognitive wreck: Sean Hannity Video

PAY ATTENTION, GOP – Hispanics care more about economic issues than culture wars and this creates a real opportunity for the GOP as midterms approach…  Continue reading…

MIKE POMPEO – America’s military and our country won’t survive if wokeism continues to rule… Continue reading…

IRAN PROTESTS – Team Biden's strategy of ‘relentless diplomacy has been torched by Iran protests but administration still refuses to learn…  Continue reading… 

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Ghost of Theories Past. Check out all of our political cartoons...

Ghost of Theories Past 

Ghost of Theories Past 

