Where's God in Hurricane Ian and the storms of life?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s storm season again. Sometimes we can see storms on the horizon, looming with all of their gathering force and fury. Sometimes they surprise us – arriving in the night with little warning. Our friends in Florida know this pattern all too well . The latest pounding by Hurricane Ian has left millions in its wake of destruction and devastation. And we all recall the recent pain left in the fury of Hurricane Fiona.

So where is God when the storms come? Would it surprise you if I told you He was praying? For you? How do I know this, you could rightfully query? Let’s look at the scripture.

In those moments when all seems lost, be assured, you have God’s Spirit as your advocate. "Even if people can do no more than sigh for redemption, and then fall dumb even as they sigh, God’s Spirit already sighs within them and intercedes for them."

PASTOR MAX LUCADO SHARES MESSAGE OF HOPE FOR THE WEARY IN NEW FAITH BOOK

Don’t miss this. God’s Spirit is interceding. He is praying for us! We do not know how to pray as we ought, but the Spirit does. And does he ever! You have the Spirit as your advocate and your Father as your provider. You may feel weak, but you’ve never been stronger.

As a result, the greatest prayer warriors might very well appear to be at their weakest point. The single mom huddling with her kids in the closet waiting for the winds to pass and the waves to calm. The first responders wading into deep waters and deeper needs. The linemen trying to restore power to a dark land. Thinking of these many needs can be overwhelming. But, dear friend, our God is not overwhelmed. He specializes in restoring calm, bringing help and creating light where there is darkness.

LIMBAUGH FATHER-DAUGHTER BOOK ABOUT THE BIBLE AIMS TO INSPIRE EVERYDAY PEOPLE IN THEIR FAITH

Right now, at this moment, as I write these words and you read them, the Spirit of the living God is talking to the rest of the Trinity about you. The eternal, unending, ever-creating Spirit is speaking on your behalf. He…

…[is] making prayer out of our wordless sighs, our aching groans. (Rom. 8:26 MSG)

…intercedes for us with groanings too deep for words. (ESV)

…pleads with God for us in groans that words cannot express. (GNT)

Do you not find this amazing? The greatest force—greater than any hurricane or storm--the only true force in the universe is your ally, your spokesperson, your advocate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

"[He] keeps us present before God. That’s why we can be so sure that every detail in our lives of love for God is worked into something good" (v. 28 the message).

Now, you might not be facing a physical storm. The winds that buffet you might be the gales of disease, depression, or divorce. You may feel there is no switch that can be flipped to lift the darkness you find yourself in – be it anxiety, financial stress, or fear of the future. Rest assured; our God knows. He cares. And he is listening.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What you pray in the night is heard in the light of your Father’s throne. "You keep track of all my sorrows. You have collected all my tears in your bottle. You have recorded each one in your book" (Ps. 56:8 NLT).

Let this assurance add value to your time of prayer. And let’s join together to pray for our neighbors both near and far who are struggling with so many needs. Be assured God hears and will help. Because the Spirit is here, help is here!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM MAX LUCADO