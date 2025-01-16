LIZ PEEK: Biden keeps smearing lipstick on his pig of a presidency. You won't believe the results

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It has apparently occurred to President Joe Biden or, more likely, a member of his team, that Americans are not exactly wowed by his performance over the past four years. Hence, the White House has mounted a last-ditch effort to convince the country that his presidency has actually been a success. Like a frustrated high school teacher trying to drill knowledge into the thick skulls of his students, Biden keeps hammering voters with an absurdly flattering and utterly bogus take on his own accomplishments.

The country isn’t buying it; the more lipstick Biden smears on his pig of a presidency, the lower his approval ratings fall.

Perhaps the final chapter in Biden’s revisionism tour, his Oval Office farewell address on Wednesday night concluded his presidency as he started it, spouting meaningless platitudes about the character of our nation and portraying himself as the Great Defender of Democracy.

The president led with news of a welcome ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. Clearly annoyed that Americans and Israeli news services are crediting President-elect Donald Trump and his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff with the breakthrough, Biden reached for the win, citing his team’s 8 months of non-stop negotiations. Since those efforts had gone nowhere, most think Hamas responded instead to Trump’s credible threat that there would be "Hell to pay" if the hostages were not freed by Inauguration Day.

Biden boasted of some of his administration’s accomplishments, including dubious claims of "creating" 17 million jobs (a large portion of which were simply recovering the jobs lost to the COVID shutdown) and driving violent crime to a 50-year low (which has been debunked.)

Much of his talk, though, focused on the threats America faces, including an unidentified "oligarchy" of "extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy."

He also railed about the need to get "dark money" out of politics and revisited his pitch about demanding the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes. This claptrap is rich coming from the leader of a political party that just squandered over a billion dollars on a losing candidate and a president who recently awarded George Soros, the personification of extreme wealth, power and influence, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Biden warned of an "avalanche of misinformation" and an emerging "tech industrial complex", clearly alarmed that he and his fellow Democrats no longer control the information flow in the United States and that the tech industry, led by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, has rallied around Donald Trump. He also cautioned that climate change remains an "existential threat," blaming global warming for the recent hurricanes in North Carolina and wildfires in California.

The Oval Office speech followed a foreign policy address earlier this week, in which Biden claimed that his administration is leaving the Trump White House "with a very strong hand to play. And we're leaving an America with more friends and stronger alliances, whose adversaries are weaker and under pressure." Despite the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the stalling of the extraordinary Abraham Accords, Beijing’s worrisome alliances with Russia and North Korea, and the fall of left-wing sympatico governments across Europe, Biden claims that "America…is leading, uniting countries, setting the agenda, bringing others together behind our plans and visions."

Americans disagree, judging Biden’s impact on "United States’ position in the world" to have been worse than any recent president except for George W. Bush, according to Gallup.

Americans recall that when Biden took office, the world was at peace and our enemies – and in particular Iran – had been subdued. Now Ukraine is at war with Russia, there is war in the Sudan and thanks to the Biden White House failing to enforce sanctions on Iran, Israel has faced a multi-front war in the Middle East. As to our participation in globalist institutions, millions of Americans doubt the value of agreements like the Paris Climate Accord, for instance, which demands significant economic sacrifices from Americans and almost none from China, the country that is by far the world’s greatest polluter.

Biden also wrote a letter to the American people just two days ago, which served as a preview of the farewell address, arguing his case and falling back on many of the half-truths and distortions that have become embedded in his revisionism. The president often describes the country as teetering on the brink of collapse when he took office. It is not true.

He writes that the U.S. was in the grip of "the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression"; that isn’t even close. The economy was growing at over 6%, jobs were roaring back and inflation was 1.4%. Moreover, consumer confidence, despite the COVID pandemic, stood at 79%, a figure rarely reached over the past four years. Those are the facts.

There is no point in pushing back against the president’s economic mythology; people know they are not better off than they were when Biden took office.

Despite all Biden’s fantasies, the nation is unmoved. Biden’s approval ratings have reached record low levels, despite the recent flurry of public appearances from the formerly cloistered president. According to FiveThirtyEight's analysis, only 35.6 percent currently approve of Biden's performance, which is below the 38.6% scored by president-elect Trump after the January 6 protests at the Capitol.

Worse, a recent CNN poll showed 61% of the country views Biden’s presidency as a failure, with 38% viewing it as a success.

The good news is that Americans are paying attention and no longer believe Joe Biden. They judge Biden on his record to have been a terrible president, even as Democrats and their allies in the liberal media tell them otherwise. That’s why they elected Donald Trump and why they will be cheering the end of the Biden era on January 20.

