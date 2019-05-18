Tom Del Beccaro: The Trump economy is roaring -- Biden's attempt to take credit for it is economic plagiarism
Joe Biden has a history of plagiarism. So much so that he dropped out of his first presidential run over that and his false comments about his grades. Apparently, he didn’t do too well in economics class either as he tries to give himself and Obama high grades for an economic recovery that belongs to President Trump.
Tom Del Beccaro: Mueller took many improper actions investigating Trump – Here are a few
The release Thursday of the redacted report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russia’s interference in our 2016 presidential election should mark the end of a long, expensive and pointless investigation. It was an investigation that damaged the American legal system in ways that should not be forgotten.