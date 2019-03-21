Laura Ingraham: World leaders want 'Amtrak Joe' Biden to run because he represents the status quo

Do you find yourself up at night worried about what foreign policy elites think of President Trump? And do you really care if Angela Merkel doesn't like Trump or any of his policies? I don't think so.

Yet, Wednesday's headline in Politico was "World leaders tell Biden: We need you." The Hill picked up where Politico left off, adding that global leaders are nudging Joe Biden to enter 2020 race.

Wait a second. Why are we celebrating foreign countries meddling in U.S. elections? I thought foreign powers using influence to affect our vote, choose our candidates was a bad thing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM LAURA INGRAHAM.



Anyway, pleas from officials urging Biden to run started at last month's Munich Security Conference. Biden has long passed himself off as a foreign policy maven and an expert. And I guess, compared to Cory Booker and Kirsten Gillibrand and Beto, he does have some experience in international relations.

The only problem is Biden served eight years in an administration that was marked by one foreign policy failure after another. And this was summed up really well in a piece from Foreign Policy magazine with this title, "Joe Biden's Foreign Policy Fantasy."

You see, at the end of 2016, Biden wrote a piece in Foreign Affairs magazine, claiming "we are stronger and more secure than when President Obama and I took office in January 2009." Well, horse hockey -- it was a total delusion. Let's just do a quick review, shall we?

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE ENTIRE EPISODE.

No. 1 failure: Biden's support for the hideous Iran deal. At time of the deal, he said the following: "If we take the nuclear bomb off the table, it's better to deal with those bad guys that to deal with the bad guys and the nuclear bombs on the table. This is a good deal for you, first and foremost for United States. It's a good deal for the world, the region and it's a good deal for Israel."

Well, it was a horrible deal. Of course, Europe loved it because countries like France wanted to keep making money, doing business with the mullahs. It was shameful. And let's not forget the pallets of cash - $400 million -- -that was also sent to Iran in the dead of night.



No. 2 failure: The rise of ISIS under Obama and Biden. Uncle Joe defended, believe it or not, Obama's arming of those Syrian rebels. Back then, he said, "We are working hand in glove with the Turks, with the Jordanians, with the Saudis and with all the people in the region attempting to identify the people who deserve the help so that when Assad goes --and he will go -- there will be a legitimate government that follows on. Not an al-Qaeda sponsored government that follows on."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP.



There was one problem: The weapons were actually going to Islamic Jihadists. Gold star, Joe.

No. 3 failure: The rise of China accelerated under Obama and Biden. China's aggression, its threats in the South China Sea, its a brazen stealing of U.S. intellectual property, went virtually unchecked and unchallenged by the Obama and Biden administration.

And let's not forget Benghazi and the fall of Libya -- a total disaster and a tragedy. We lost a U.S. ambassador, three fine Americans, and then the Obama-Biden crew lied about the reason for the attack at the time Romney was nipping at their heels in 2012 as the presidential election approached.



And finally, the failed Russian reset. Russia's annexation of Crimea and it's move into Eastern Ukraine, which gave Putin, power, prestige and a much-needed foreign policy win. I could go on and on and on.

Let's face it, nothing says status quo more than Amtrak Joe. He is the foreign policy establishment. And even members of that club think Biden was a disaster

Obama and Biden fully embraced though this New World Order, and they were loved because they embraced agreements like the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the U.N. climate accord. Trump comes in, and he rejects both because he believes, rightly, that they ceded too much American power and decision-making to far-flung foreign bureaucracies. But Biden, he would return things to the old status quo.

Trump actually goes to Brussels and he declares that the era of free-riding from NATO is over. The American taxpayer is fed up. And the foreign policy elites that had gathered, just bristled, "We can't do that." Well, he did.

Our economy is the strongest in the G7 - it's the envy of the world. Their economy is, in many cases, faltering after decades of social welfare spending and high taxes. So of course, the old Euro elites, they want to return to the old status quo when they had all the power, and none of those populists were challenging them.

And let's face it, nothing says status quo more than Amtrak Joe. He is the foreign policy establishment. And even members of that club think Biden was a disaster, like former Obama Defense Secretary Bob Gates, who wrote in his memoir the following: " Biden has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades." Ouch.



Oh, but none of that matters to the Council on Foreign Relations here or progressive European officials abroad. Spain's former Foreign Minister gave it all away in an interview with Politico noting that Biden is, "deeply committed to the Trans-Atlantic community and the rules-based international order."



Here's the translation: Committed to empowering the global elites and swollen global bureaucracies who make the rules and set the priorities for you, the American people. Yay? No.

But with only about 5 percent of American voters focused on foreign policy or national security issues, I would expect that the electorate will focus on pocketbook issues in 2020. And as memory serves, Uncle Joe wasn't too hot on those, either.

Adapted from Laura Ingraham's monologue from "The Ingraham Angle" on March 20, 2019.