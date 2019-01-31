Laura Ingraham: Independents will never warm up to the new Democratic party of radical zealots

Democrats seem awfully cocky lately. Since winning the House in November and forcing Trump's hand on the shutdown, they feel like they're on a glide path to 2020.

Every other day, it's a litany of smugness from the Resistance. At 21 months out from the election, of course, they are practically calling the race already. They hope that the sheer volume of negative headlines about Mueller and the showdowns with Pelosi and Schumer are all going to take their toll.

Well, objective reporting, of course, is the last thing on their minds because that would require a focus on the smashing success of the Trump economy, which is far and away the strongest in the world. So what is their goal? To demoralize Trump's base.

The Washington Post delivers dour headlines like this: "Walls around Trump are crumbling. Evangelicals may be his last resort." And why bother dissecting the genius of, like. Trump's maneuvers with China on trade when you can assign some flack to write headlines like this? "White evangelical support for President Trump slips in the midst of the government shutdown."

Now, think about it. While the president's approval numbers may have taken a hit during the shutdown, his numbers were identical before and after the shutdown -- unlike Pelosi, who actually lost support during the shutdown battle.

So my prediction? The more full of themselves the Democrats get, the more voters learn about this new breed of radical zealots. The less they are going to want to roll the dice with this crowd, and the more they'll start to appreciate President Trump. And if, by the way, the bright lights of the pundit class think that evangelicals are going to abandon the GOP and Trump, they're suffering from delusions of electoral grandeur.

The Democrats have completely misread what happened in November. They captured one House of Congress and handily, of course. But this doesn't mean that the American people are willing to ditch capitalism for socialism, or that they have abandoned totally their core humanity for cold convenience.

This is the Democrat Party decomposing for all to see. While a good chunk of Trump voters might get tired of some of his tweets, or they just want him to dial back the drama on occasion, it's really hard to see how independents, in any way, shape, or form are going to cozy up to this Democrat Party.

But I'll tell you, many Democrats have, like Virginia State Del. Kathy Tran. When pressed about her latest abortion bill, Tran admitted her bill would allow abortions to take place even up to the point the mother is dilating.

Absolutely barbaric and sick. Tran is a co-sponsor of the Repeal Act, which would eliminate all restrictions on late-term abortion. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam -- who is also a pediatric neurologist, by the way, which is extra sick -- endorses this disgusting bill. When asked to explain third-term abortions on Wednesday, he said the following: "If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that's what the mother and the family desired. And then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother."

Dr. Mengele would be proud. You'd be arrested if you did any of that to a dog in Virginia, by the way. And the infanticide movement, always cynically disguised as “reproductive health,” is spreading. It was given a standing ovation in Albany just last week. And now Rhode Island is jumping on the carnage express, as Democrat Governor Gina Raimondo, a Roman Catholic, says she'll sign a pro-partial-birth abortion bill into law. Earlier this month, when Raimondo was sworn into office for a second term, she pledged to be a "beacon of hope." More like a harbinger of death.

Remember Kamala Harris at Kavanaugh hearing? She kept interrupting. She was incredibly boorish and rude to the now-associate justice of the Supreme Court. And she totally flamed out. That was her big audition for the big top. Well, the American people do not want to do things like tear down history in the middle of the night any more than they want to blame men for things that happened 30 years ago that no one is witness to. They don't want to ban fossil fuels. They don't want "Medicare for All" if it means bankrupting the entire system. They don't want ration care and raising taxes.

They don't want traditional religious organizations to be branded as hate groups, which Kamala Harris, by the way, tried to pull a few weeks ago when she chided judicial nominee Brian Buescher for being a member of the Knights of Columbus, a group opposed to abortion and of course, a Catholic organization.

No. This is not the Democrat Party of JFK. He actually believed in religious liberty, and he believed in low taxes and a robust military, etc., etc.

So, my friends, the next time if someone tells you, "It's all over for Trump," just remember, the full effects and the start costs of the Democrat agenda are just now coming to light for many Americans.

They say that there are two sure things in life: death and taxes. But do you really want to be a party that advocates for both?

