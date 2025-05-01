KELLYANNE CONWAY: 25 ridiculous mistakes Democrats have made (so far) in 2025

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As pundits, pollsters, and op-ed writers turn to their assessment of President Donald Trump’s first 100 days -- an "artificial metric," White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles once said -- it seems fitting to examine what the Democrats have done (and failed to do) over the same period.

The Democratic Party is in complete disarray. With only 27% saying they view their own party positively, the Democrats are suffering their lowest positive rating in NBC tracking in 35 years. They continue to openly blame, name and shame each other for lying to the nation about Joe Biden’s ability to function as a successful president (and frankly, Kamala Harris’ ability, too), for not stopping Donald J. Trump from winning a second term, and for being a rudderless, leaderless, visionless mess since.

With GOP control of the House, Senate and the White House, Democrats are the party out of power. Yet they are also the party out of touch with most Americans, out of excuses as to why they lost last fall, out of reasons why core Democratic constituencies that went for President Trump in 2024 should give Democrats another look, and often out of their minds in the hateful rhetoric they use.

DAVID HOGG FACES CHALLENGE TO DNC ROLE AS PARTY TENSIONS ESCALATE

Lately, the causes and characters they champion include hulking men in girls’ sports and a Salvadorean national "Maryland man" with gang affiliations, whose wife filed abuse charges against him. Because nothing says "we care about women" quite like stuntman and sometime Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who has dishonored the memory of constituent Rachel Morin, a mother of five who was raped and murdered in his state by an illegal immigrant, but hightailed it to El Salvador to whine about "due process" for someone whose wife detailed multiple violent assaults.

Van Hollen has been awkward, but not alone. Congressional Democrats like Ayanna Pressley, who have done nothing to prevent or punish anti-Semitism on college campuses, have glorified antisemitic protesters, visited them in ICE detention centers, and referred to them as "political prisoners."

Same with Teslas. Democrats want to force us all to drive electric vehicles, "EVs," but not if Elon Musk’s company produced it. Those can be destroyed by arsonists.

Democrats’ obsession with Trump continues. He’s persisting while they're resisting. Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is as incurable as it is insatiable. They are fighting the last war and poised to lose it again. They yell "bipartisanship" and vote as a pack. They talk too much and do too little. As President Trump transforms the GOP into the party of the worker, Democrats represent the elite and effete.

With each passing week, the Democratic Party finds new ways to insult, neglect, and alienate Americans, who would prefer they get on board with border security, tax cuts, deregulation, energy independence, minerals deals, trade deals and peace deals.

Democrats seem more focused on running for POTUS in 2028 than on helping the country in 2025. For four years they lied about the president’s acuity and ability. The least they can do for the next four years is lean into a president who is trying to fix what has been broken and tackle what’s been ignored.

As President Trump reflects on promises kept in his first 100 days in office, here are 25 mind-numbing things Democrats did and said in 2025 (so far):

Democrats turned President Trump’s Joint Address to Congress in March into a disjointed political theater. They paddle-waved, stood for no reason, heckled, and even sat stone-faced when a 13-year-old brain cancer patient was named an honorary Secret Service member. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and other Dems held a 12-hour sit-in, – a "moral moment" on a "sacred civil space" – to protest Trump's budget proposal. Preaching to a camera on the Capitol steps while Congress isn’t in session and other folks are in church is weird. Booker, who, like Kamala Harris, received ZERO votes in the 2020 Democrat primaries, seems super bored lately. He spoke for 25 hours on the Senate floor and said precious little. At a New Hampshire Democratic fundraiser, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker called for "mass protests," stating Republicans "cannot know a moment of peace," and must be "castigated" and "punished," "feel[ing] in their bones…that we will relegate their portraits to the museum halls reserved for tyrants and traitors." Democrats cannot help but diminish and threaten their opposition, regardless of the consequences. The Democrats’ remarkable talent for misreading the room was on full display with a painfully awkward "choose your fighter" video that made everyone except their most devoted supporters physically recoil. Polls show Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has record-low approval ratings in his state of New York, and is under threat by thirsty AOC, who may primary him. Rep. Jasmine Crockett referred to Texas Gov. Abbott (who is paralyzed and uses a wheelchair) as "Governor Hot Wheels" to ignorant laughter from the audience she was entertaining (not educating). One of the loudest mouths of late showed a lack of civility by making an ableist joke at a human rights event. In a bold new strategy to clinch back power, Democrats are now funding attacks on...other Democrats. Newly-elected DNC Vice Chair David Hogg pledged $20 million to oust "asleep-at-the-wheel" Democratic incumbents, incurring the ire of an old guard that thought it would be cool to elevate a young guy to "help" them hold onto power. In a not-so-clever series of coordinated, synchronized videos called "Sh*t That Ain’t True," Democrats accidentally introduced more Americans to President Trump’s policies and achievements. Ignoring the will of many Americans to toss acronyms like CRT, ESG and DEI in favor of USA, the DNC now insists that "leadership diversity" includes a nonbinary title-holder. The DNC also kicked off its leadership vote with "land acknowledgement"—that America is "stolen land"—because nothing rallies voters like a guilt trip about their country. Every DNC Chair candidate explained the 2024 loss not as one of strategic failures or messaging missteps of a deeply unimpressive candidate, but with the shopworn charges of racism and misogyny. Rep. Jasmine Crockett blamed grocery prices and housing costs, which were stubbornly sky-high during Biden-Harris, on President Trump’s deportations. 82-year-old Rep. Rosa DeLauro cringingly tried to attract young voters by dropping Gen Z slang terms, instead of dropping interest rates or unemployment rates for them. In an apparent attempt to get on a watchlist, an illegal activist proudly announced her immigration status, sexual orientation, and protest schedule. In his first speech since the election, President Joe Biden made reference to "colored kids." Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer very foolishly tried to take cover behind a stack of blue folders during a press conference with President Trump in the Oval Office. Former Kamala Harris running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz openly celebrated Tesla’s stock drop, ignoring the thousands of jobs tied to Tesla and the $400 million loss to Minnesota’s pension fund. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was visibly upset during President Trump’s Joint Address to Congress when POTUS announced no more men in women’s sports. The mainstream media spent 64 minutes covering the Kilmar Abrego Garcia story, and ZERO minutes on victims of illegal immigrant crimes or their families. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries posted a video claiming "the American people are with us" in his opposition to Trump—even though he was standing alone outside the Capitol. New York Attorney General Letitia James, the top law enforcement officer of the third largest state, who promised to take down Trump, lied that her father was her husband, and she allegedly falsified mortgage documents. AOC pulled a Kamala (and a Letitia) at a Nampa, Idaho, rally, after sporting a new accent to connect with the crowd. This was part of a "Fighting Oligarchy" tour -- where she and Sen. Bernie Sanders flew on a private jet to bemoan the wealthy. On "The View," Stephen A. Smith schooled hostile hosts and caused a mini-furor after saying Trump’s win actually counts as a "mandate." Democrats will never win ever again if they don’t acknowledge reality and stop with the same old strategy. Democrats planned late-night speeches on the floor to mark what they called "100 days of hell." Weaponizing empty gestures by ranting to C-SPAN after bedtime is not an effective strategy. Take my advice: do less complaining and more policy. In spite of his remarkable accomplishments so far, President Trump’s second term has 92% negative media coverage from ABC, CBS, and other Democrats. It’s no wonder public trust in the mainstream media is the lowest it’s been in over 50 years.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM KELLYANNE CONWAY