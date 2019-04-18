Kayleigh McEnany: Mueller probe was a politically motivated act against an innocent president

Thursday marked the end of a corrupt investigation into an innocent president, driven entirely by political motivations and resulting in the complete and total exoneration of President Trump.

After 2,800 subpoenas, 500 search warrants, and 500 witnesses, Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded in his redacted report released Thursday: “The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

Attorney General William Barr similarly stated in his summary of the Mueller report’s conclusions March 24: “Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and I have concluded that the evidence developed during the Special Counsel’s investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.”

To put it simply, there was no collusion. And there was no obstruction. Only a partisan investigation that began in the heat of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Now it is time to investigate the corrupt origins of this investigation that prompted the nearly two-year Mueller probe of an innocent president and wasted $35 million in taxpayer funds along the way.

In July 2016 the FBI opened an investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia – based on no credible evidence. In the course of this investigation, partisan Obama-era FBI officials spied on members of the Trump campaign.

“Spying did occur,” Barr testified recently before the House Judiciary Committee in what amounted to a “failure among a group of leaders there at the upper echelon” of the FBI.

Perhaps most egregious of all was the use of a dossier funded by the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee in an application for a warrant under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Without disclosing the political origins of the dossier, the FBI used a document full of foreign misinformation to obtain a warrant used to spy on a Trump campaign adviser, trampling on his Fourth Amendment rights in the process.

But it didn’t just stop with the FBI. In December 2016, after Trump had been elected, Obama administration officials “incidentally” unmasked the identities of Trump associates whose names were intercepted in the course of foreign surveillance.

All of this must be investigated, and certainly when cast in the light of internal text messages between FBI employees.

Just after the FBI investigation had been launched, FBI agent Peter Strzok texted to FBI lawyer Lisa Page: “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office – that there’s no way he (Trump) gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before 40.”

Here was a blatant admission of an “insurance policy” against a Donald Trump presidency being discussed inside the FBI as rampant surveillance was ongoing against the Trump campaign and as a Democratic-funded dossier full of lies was circulating at high levels in Obama’s Justice Department and FBI.

Curious indeed.

And yet, when all was nearly said and done after 10 months of investigating, Strzok expressed reticence in joining the office of newly appointed Special Counsel Mueller because, in his words, “there’s no big there” with regard to criminal wrongdoing by President Trump.

Even so, a nearly two-year special counsel investigation wasted $35 million to conclude Strzok was right about “no big there.”

But that did not stop the corrupt investigation, the Democratic lies, and apoplectic and entirely off-base speculation in much of the media.

The release of the Mueller report confirmed once more that the American people have been lied to. Now we deserve answers.