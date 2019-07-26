Kayleigh McEnany: Dems thought Mueller would be their savior – Instead he killed hopes of impeaching Trump

Like soldiers from a defeated army who failed to get the message that the war is over, some congressional Democrats are continuing to stubbornly and desperately seek the impeachment of President Trump. But they might as well face up to reality: their cause is hopeless.

Ironically, the man Democrats thought would be the savior who would breathe new life into their impeachment crusade killed it. Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before two House committees Wednesday was such a train wreck that even many Democrats and members of the news media described it as a “disaster.”

Mueller deflected questions nearly 200 times, demonstrating a clear lack of awareness for what was in his own report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

It made you wonder: Did Mueller read the Mueller report?

The former special counsel showed himself woefully unprepared to answer key questions and unable to provide Democrats with the revelatory, dramatic, moments they hoped he would produce – like something out of a movie.

Democrats wanted the movie to be “Rocky,” where the hero knocks out the champion. Instead, they got “Titanic,” as they saw their hopes for impeachment sink.

It seems, however, that nothing can stop delusional congressional Democrats from their desperate quest to overturn the results of the 2016 presidential election.

Even as the media acknowledged the Mueller disaster, congressional Democrats doubled down on their obsession with impeachment.

Chuck Todd of NBC and MSNBC, along with Chris Wallace of Fox News, both labeled Mueller’s testimony a “disaster.”

Terry Moran of ABC News said that “impeachment is over."

The Democrats have shown little interest in legislating, but unlimited interested in investigating every aspect of President Trump’s life. It’s a wonder they haven’t subpoenaed his elementary school report cards.

David Axelrod – President Obama’s former political strategist turned CNN contributor – called the Mueller testimony “very, very painful.”

And even noted Trump critic and Harvard Law School Professor Laurence Tribe admitted in a tweet Wednesday: “Much as I hate to say it, this morning’s hearing was a disaster. Far from breathing life into his damning report, the tired Robert Mueller sucked the life out of it.”

But despite the nearly unanimous opinion of all reasonable minds, Democrats have made it clear that they intend to continue their witch hunt.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., continued the Democratic conspiracy theories following Mueller’s testimony, referring to the Trump administration’s “massive cover-up.”

House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., talked about taking the “next step” of seeking grand jury material, which is protected under law, and enforcing a subpoena against former White House Counsel Don McGahn, who already voluntarily answered questions for more than 30 hours.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who has time on his hands now that he’s abandoned his disastrous campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, told Fox News that the House is getting “closer to impeachment.” Just like Swalwell is getting closer to the Oval Office.

It should come as no surprise that Democrats are persisting in their tinfoil hat theories concerning the president. They seem to be living in an alternate reality – a sort of political “Twilight Zone.”

Indeed, since Election Day in 2016, the Democrats have been united around one common goal: destroy the decision by the American people to make Donald Trump president and find a way to remove him from office.

For Democrats, the special counsel investigation has had one singular focus: power, not justice.

If the Democrats were interested in justice and truth, they would admit that Wednesday’s hearings should have had one simple takeaway: President Trump has been the victim of a grave injustice.

The bombshell came when Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, asked Mueller on Wednesday: “Can you give me an example other than Donald Trump when the Justice Department determined that an investigated person was not exonerated because their innocence was not conclusively determined?”

Mueller’s response was telling: “I cannot, but this is a unique situation,” he replied, unable to name on person treated similarly to President Trump.

To which Ratcliffe correctly said: “You can’t find it because it doesn’t exist.”

And therein lies the problem. There is a double-standard of justice, with President Trump receiving a standard of injustice while the rest of the country receives the standard of justice to which all Americans – including the president – are entitled.

For anyone who is not a completely delusional partisan hack, Mueller’s testimony could only be summed up as the unnecessary final chapter in a multimillion-dollar, taxpayer-funded witch hunt.

But to Democrats, it was yet another episode in the movie they are trying to produce aimed at taking down the president and undoing the will of the American people.

Hope springs eternal, even for hopeless crusades.