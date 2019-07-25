Hannity: Dem reaction to Mueller hearing proves the party cannot accept Trump's 2016 triumph

Fox News host Sean Hannity said Thursday that the negative reactions to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's testimony on Wednesday are proof the Democratic Party just cannot let go of its 2016 defeat.

"They just seem incapable of accepting, which is I think at the foundation of why they keep going here, they can't accept the 2016 election results," Hannity said Thursday night.

"Thank God, truth prevailed. This was a dangerous moment for this country. Yesterday's hearing was a disaster for the radical Democratic Party. The raging, psychotic, Trump-hating lunatics and the media mob. Tonight they have nobody to blame for this but themselves."

Hannity accused CNN and MSNBC of being "racked with grief" over Mueller's hearings.

"An investigation into the origins of this witch hunt is well underway but as we speak the conspiracy theorists on [MSNBC], fake news CNN they are racked with grief. Make no mistake there is no remorse for lying to their viewers for nearly three years," Hannity said.

The Fox News host believes the media owes the public an apology but will instead continue doing what they do.

"Here's my prediction on the media, sad but it'll be true, they will never apologize to their shrinking audiences and they will never institute changes. They will never just move on, you know, to the truth, in gathering truth and ever become a real news organization," Hannity said.

Hannity also warned the media will continue to go after President Trump.

"They'll spread all the talking points and they'll spend every second every minute of every hour of every day trying to destroy President Trump at all costs, that's their mission," Hannity.