Judge Andrew Napolitano: The Roger Stone arrest and your government

Just days ago, President Trump's friend and confidant of 40 plus years, Roger Stone, was indicted by one of special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand juries and charged with a total of seven crimes: comprised of lying to Congress, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering.

YOU CAN WATCH JUDGE ANDREW NAPOLITANO'S "LIBERTY FILE" EXCLUSIVELY ON FOX NATION. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP TODAY!

He was arrested in a pre-dawn raid at his Fort Lauderdale, Florida home at which the federal government—your federal government—utilized more manpower and firepower than was dispatched to kill Usama bin Laden.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After a federal judge, a few hours later, required only his signature for bail, he began defending himself quite powerfully in the media.

Adapted from Judge Andrew Napolitano's monologue for "Liberty File" on Fox Nation.