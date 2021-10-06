Janice Dean: Happy birthday, Fox News

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Happy Birthday, Fox News!

I want to thank you and the people who work here for being my second family. You are a place that has stood by me, through triumphs and tragedy, and shared many of the important moments of my life on television.

Almost two decades ago, I moved to New York in the autumn of 2002 from my hometown of Ottawa, Canada. I had just been hired for a job that should’ve been the best career break of my life.

Unfortunately, that detour turned out to be the one of the worst decisions I’ve ever made. But, looking back, it’s that tough path that brought me to the incredible place I’m in today.

In the fall of 2003, I went looking for another job. I confided in a makeup artist who happened to work at Fox. I didn’t know her well, but she offered to bring my tape and resume over to the cable channel just in case there were any openings.

It just so happened they needed to hire a daytime weather person. And that was the beginning of a much sunnier forecast.

Since that moment, I’ve always told young broadcasters that you never know where your next job may come from. If you’re nice to everyone, that kindness will always come back to you. In my case, it opened a door to a place that let me shine brightly.

As the first official weather forecaster hired at Fox News in January 2004, I’ve covered some of the most historic storms ever recorded.

The hurricane season of 2005 brought Katrina which destroyed parts of the Gulf Coast including the city of New Orleans and surrounding areas. It caused over 1,800 deaths and $125 billion in damage.

I remember seeing the ominous satellite imagery of that Category 5 monster storm before landfall, knowing how important my job was to warn those in its path.

Since then, there have been hundreds of other storms, and during each one, I realize how crucial it is to give our viewers the best information possible to protect their lives.

Over the years, it was always encouraged that I go back to school while working to become a broadcast meteorologist. It took me several years to complete my courses and receive my AMS Seal. That was a proud moment.

Another lesson: You’re never too old to go back to school, and keep challenging yourself.

Fox News has always been more than just an office.

Over the years, I’ve met some of my best friends here, and I’ve shared many of my own ups and downs with the viewers at home.

From the day I got engaged to my husband Sean, to the announcement of my pregnancies and the births of my two beautiful boys: The happy moments were wonderful. But there were scary ones, too.

In 2005, I was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and decided to be open about the different kind of storm that was impacting my health.

Despite being told by some that coming forward might ruin my career, I decided it was more important to be open and honest, and that perhaps I could help others going through a similar challenge.

I never regret that decision.

Some of the most exciting moments of my life have happened on television: From rappelling down a building in a Santa suit, cooking with my family on "Fox and Friends," reporting live from the Kentucky Derby while wearing the most spectacular hats, to singing backup for one of my favorite bands: Lynyrd Skynard.

Many of you know my husband lost both his parents last spring in New York nursing homes. I’m grateful to those who allowed me to step out of my usual role at Fox to become an advocate on behalf of those we lost. There needed to be a different kind of sunlight to bring attention to the reckless policies from leadership that endangered our most vulnerable by bringing COVID into their long term care facilities.

Do you know what I love the most about working at Fox News? Meeting our viewers. Whether it’s on location covering a story or just having some visitors who come and watch me do the weather live on "Fox and Friends" in the morning.

The kindness and joy I get from seeing the people who invite us into their homes every day is really my favorite part of my job.

Some viewers have brought me to tears with their encouragement and kind words. You’re the reason why I get up every day and enjoy doing what I do.

Happy Birthday, Fox News Channel. Thank you for allowing me to be me, and helping me share my journey with others.

I look forward to many more adventures together in the years to come.

Always with sunshine, and gratitude,

JD

