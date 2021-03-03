Janice Dean brings kindness and love to Fox Nation with ‘Make Your Own Sunshine’

The forecast for Fox Nation features a little more kindness and love thanks to Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean.

Dean's new book, "Make Your Own Sunshine: Inspiring Stories of People Who Find Light in Dark Times," has been turned into a series available to stream now on Fox Nation. It features real people telling their personal stories of inspiration and goodwill.

"That’s the really beautiful part of this, all the people you see in the Fox Nation special are the real people, they’re not actors," Dean told Fox News.

Dean spent years reporting positive and uplifting news on Fox News Radio for a segment called "The Dean’s List." She turned her passion for kindness and goodwill into "Make Your Own Sunshine," the follow-up to her 2019 book "Mostly Sunny: How I Learned to Keep Smiling Through the Rainiest Days."

Dean said writing the book was a form of therapy during the coronavirus pandemic, as she was able to speak to ordinary people who performed acts of goodwill and humanity.

"We were going through such a dark period in our lives that it really brought sunshine and light," Dean told Fox News. "I never expected the person to get the most out of this book would be myself."

Dean has since become friends with many of the good Samaritans featured in the book.

"I feel like this book was meant to be put out into the universe but also to help me and my family during this really challenging time," she said.

"Make Your Own Sunshine" hit shelves Tuesday and the Fox Nation series was released to coincide with the launch. Fox Nation vice president Jennifer Hegseth and Dean had long talked about working on a project for the streaming service and "Make Your Own Sunshine" turned into the perfect opportunity.

"When I started writing the book I approached her and said, 'I’m writing these stories about good news' ... and I think they thought it would be really great for Fox Nation, so that’s how we started talking about it," Dean said, added that she felt many of the stories would translate into "beautiful digital pieces" of content for the streaming service.

The series was quickly greenlit and producers came up with the idea of recreating the events with the actual people involved in each story.

Episode 1, "Handle With Care," features a FedEx driver who went above and beyond to show an immunocompromised family that he cares.

