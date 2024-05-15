James Carville, here’s what you need to know about why Trump is winning

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

While some of my more conservative friends don't like it, I have always been a fan of James Carville.

I deeply respect his service to our nation in the U.S. Marine Corps and admire the fact that he got his degree from LSU at night while working during the day.

I enjoy his political analysis because he has walked the walk quite successfully over the years, and I especially like the fact that he had the good sense to marry Mary Matalin, a woman I have crossed paths with politically over the years and consider to be an exceptional strategist.

That is not to say that James can’t wildly miss the mark from time to time or have a liberal prism distort his vision of the truth. As was – in my opinion – recently the case.

Within the body of a video shown on RealClearPolitics and other sites, James lamented the fact that: "Trump’s more ahead than he’s ever been… It’s going the wrong way. It’s not working. Everything we’re throwing is spaghetti at a wall, and none of it is sticking, me included."

Note to James: former President Trump is winning precisely because of what you and the unhinged left are doing to him.

The illicit use of the DOJ, the Deep State, laughable "lawfare" charges brought by unqualified partisan Democrats, raids on his home, and the non-stop airing of his trial by the liberal networks is deeply unnerving millions of American voters who view this as a brazen attempt by the Biden White House and its multiple powerful allies in and out of government to force Biden’s political opponent off the ballot.

Does the word "un-American" mean anything to you, James?

Not only do millions of your fellow citizens view the "spaghetti" as un-American, but… chilling. These voters are quickly connecting the "lawfare" and other partisan dots and logically asking themselves: "If the forces from the left can do this to a former president who is a billionaire, what would stop them from doing the same thing to me?"

One answer I can assure you many are coming up with is: "Trump can stop this from happening to me."

The "spaghetti" you speak of James, is not only not working – as you correctly point out – but is creating new Trump voters who may have been sitting out the election or leaning toward Biden but are shocked by the Democrats push to seemingly "Get Trump" at any cost. Even via totalitarian means.

The "spaghetti" being hurled by the Democrats – many times in a blind rage – is, as you also point out, having the reverse effect in many cases. The main outcome I have observed from people I have spoken with across the political spectrum has been framed in a very telling question:

"Why are the Biden White House and its allies so afraid to face Trump at the ballot box in a free, fair, and open election?"

Your "spaghetti" does not stick, James, because it is over-cooked, overheated rhetoric that is insulting to the intelligence of the American people. As one of the best political strategists in the world, surely you know that. There is absolutely no mystery here.

Take off the partisan blinders. Open your eyes and see the truth. It shall set you free.