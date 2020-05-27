Jai Chabria: Fight against voter fraud comes to Ohio as state seeks to overturn ruling by liberal judge

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

“As Ohio goes, so goes the nation.” We’ve heard that saying in presidential elections time and time again. Hopefully, that will not be the case in light of the latest activist ruling from a federal judge.

Once hailed as the most purple state in the country, Ohio’s changing demographics are making it redder by the year. That will not stop Democrats from putting resources into the Buckeye State to try to expand former Vice President Joe Biden’s path to victory in the November presidential election.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all facets of our lives, including our ability to vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, has been focused on having as normal an election as possible in November.

OHIO GOV. MIKE DEWINE SAYS CAREFUL REOPENING PROCESS SHOWING POSITIVE RESULTS

However, a federal judge for the Southern District of Ohio who was appointed by President Bill Clinton has thrown a wrench into the process. And it’s a precedent we are likely to see more of in the future.

U.S. District Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. recently ruled that because groups trying to get liberal pet issues into the Ohio Constitution “cannot collect signatures in person” by the legal deadlines due to the state’s stay-at-home order, the secretary of state must accept electronic signatures.

By allowing signatures to be submitted electronically, Sargus is effectively removing accountability from the process. No longer are witnesses required, and his recommendations essentially require a computer science degree to determine whether potential fraud may be occurring. Our democracy demands better.

In reading between the lines, here’s the simple strategy: the more liberal issues that appear on the ballot, the more likely it is that Democrats will vote. This is especially true when they are not enamored with their candidate at the top of the ticket.

I don’t believe that either voter fraud or voter suppression takes place to the degree advocates on either side of the debate claim. But activist decisions like the on by Sargus degrade the efficacy people have in the electoral process. The integrity of our elections is as important as the ability of citizens to believe their vote is counted.

Provisions for electronic signature gathering have been introduced in legislatures across America. Not a single one has been enacted. Currently, electronic signature gathering is only allowed in Massachusetts. That was ordered by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court just a few weeks ago. Notice a pattern?

Ohioans are being forced into this scenario even though the electronic signature gathering process has not been vetted in any meaningful way by any other state. Nor has it even been debated in Ohio.

We have foreign governments that we know have targeted our elections, yet it is OK for an activist judge to mandate a technology effecting the election without informing us about the potential downsides?

While Judge Sargus only made this ruling for a select group of liberal issues and only for this November’s election, we all understand how the slippery slope works. Once the goalposts move, it is almost impossible to have a sane discussion about returning to normalcy without voting groups screaming about suppression from the tops of their lungs.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

Once electronic signature gathering is allowed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, odds are that it will start to spread in 2021 and beyond.

Moreover, why would the use of electronic signature gathering only apply to issue campaigns? Signature gathering is the same basic process regardless of the type of vote is being held. Candidates will likely be granted the ability to use the Internet to gather signatures as well to get on ballots.

Thankfully, Secretary of State LaRose has asked Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to appeal the decision by Sargus to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The appellate court has blocked Sarugus’ ruling from taking effect while it is being appealed.

Ohio has a good case, given that it has begun to open the state up again and that there will be more opportunities for signature gatherers to do their jobs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, Ohio’s leaders have carved out First Amendment exemptions in the stay-at-home order – a fact Judge Sargus overlooked.

Hopefully, Sargus’ ruling will be overturned. Regardless, electronic signature gathering is likely going to be the next hot topic in the battle over the ballot box. If it’s true that Ohio sets the tone for the nation, electronic signature gathering could be coming to your state if Sargus’ ruling stands.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY JAI CHABRIA