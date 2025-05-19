It's time for Congress to deliver President Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' to his desk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republicans have a historic opportunity to deliver America First tax reforms that reward hard work, bring jobs back home, expand opportunity, and most importantly, rebuild the American economy for hardworking families across our nation.

President Donald Trump has been crystal clear about what he wanted Congress to deliver – 77 million Americans raced to the ballot box in support of his vision of lower taxes for those whose sweat moves our economy forward. Now, The One, Big, Beautiful Bill passed by the Ways and Means Committee delivers for those workers. It makes permanent the expiring provisions of the successful 2017 Trump tax cuts, provides additional tax relief to American families, and rewards those who manufacture more at home and hire more American workers. The additional tax relief includes eliminating taxes on tips, overtime pay, and auto loan interest, and delivering tax relief for seniors. Now, Congress must not fail the American people.

For two years, the Ways and Means Committee has been preparing for this moment – hearing directly from working-class Americans, small businesses, manufacturers, and farmers during over 120 events across more than 20 states. This bill was written by them, and we must deliver it for them.

The Republican Party is fortunate to have a leader like President Trump – someone who refuses to cave to special interests and the K Street lobbyists who have controlled Washington for decades. Everything he does – and every policy he fights for – is rooted in what Americans have told us over the past two years. These are communities that have long been overlooked, who have struggled to gain a foothold in an economy rigged against them.

The One, Big, Beautiful Bill will deliver real relief to those Americans. The average family with two children will see up to a $13,300 increase in take-home pay. We will stop a looming $1,700 tax hike on that same family while also delivering an additional $1,300 tax cut. Six million American jobs will be saved. Forty million families will receive a boosted child tax credit. And our economy will benefit from $284 billion in growth from manufacturing alone.

This bill will not only supercharge our economy – it finally holds elite, woke universities and nonprofits accountable. For years, private universities with massive endowments and large nonprofits have operated like corporations, all while pushing political agendas and enjoying taxpayer-funded benefits. That ends now. If these institutions want to act like corporations, we’ll treat them like corporations. Can anyone seriously think of a reason that Harvard, with its $50 billion endowment – larger than the GDP of the Kingdom of Jordan and nearly 100 other countries – should not pay the equivalent of the corporate tax rate?

We are replacing bad tax policy with good tax policy by ending Biden-era tax breaks and special interest giveaways that rewarded the wealthy, well-connected, big banks and China. Under Republican tax policy, the working class, not the wealthy, are the priority.

We are also protecting hardworking Americans by ensuring that taxpayer-funded benefits serve citizens, not those who broke our laws to be here. Under this bill, illegal immigrants or fraudsters get cut off from backdoor access to Obamacare, Medicare, or child tax credits. And if illegal immigrants send money abroad, they will pay a fee – because no one should profit off of breaking the law or undermining American workers.

I grew up in a small town of fewer than 5,000 people in South Central Missouri. Most of my childhood was spent in a single-wide trailer with my family of four. My grandparents didn’t have running water. I have always said my priority is the working class because I am a product of the working class. When I ran for Ways and Means Chairman, I made clear the Republican Party is now the party of the working class, and when our policies reflect that, we win. November 5, 2024, proved I was right.

I am proud of the historic bill my colleagues and I passed with unanimous Republican support in the Ways and Means Committee. Now, it is time for the rest of Congress to follow through – and deliver The One, Big, Beautiful Bill to President Donald J. Trump’s desk.