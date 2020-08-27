Laura Ingraham: RNC's 'positive, upbeat messages' capped off 'a bad day for the Democrats'

The third night of the Republican National Convention capped off a "bad day for the Democrats," Fox News host Laura Ingraham argued Wednesday.

"Why?" asked the "Ingraham Angle" host. "Well, they saw new polls showing the race is tightening in the battleground states, which means they haven't gotten any bounce from their convention."

She continued, "Over and over, Republican speakers hit themes and issues that were ignored, simply ignored altogether, last week at the DNC."

Ingraham pointed to a montage of clips featuring speakers who covered a broad array of topics, but stood united in what she called their "positive upbeat messages."

"As a Chinese activist warned about the dangers of the CCP [Chinese Communist Party], a millennial candidate for Congress talked about how the GOP is the party of economic opportunity," Ingraham said.

"And for the third night in a row, a line-up of eloquent African-American speakers rebutted the lie that America is a racist country, and emphasized the long history of support for civil rights.

"In short," she concluded, "it was another night of positive, upbeat messages about the promise of America."