David Bossie: Inflation, supply chain are 'high class problems'? Biden, Dems are irresponsible and tone deaf

For months, I’ve described the repulsive behavior of today’s Democratic Party under the leadership of President Joe Biden as the new unholy trinity of politics: irresponsible, arrogant, and tone deaf. And White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain’s promotion of a tweet describing our nation’s ongoing inflation and supply chain crises as "high class problems" is no exception.

High gas prices are not high class problems. Super expensive groceries are not high class problems. The specter of Christmas toy shortages and not enough Halloween costumes on the shelves or Thanksgiving turkeys on the table are not high class problems.

As a matter of fact, higher prices hit working families in America the hardest.

Everyone knows this. So what in the world was Klain thinking?

In previous administrations, under normal circumstances, a functioning press corps would have been pressuring Klain to resign or at very least come out to the White House podium to say that he made a huge mistake. But in Joe Biden’s Washington, there is no accountability and bad behavior is brushed aside and ignored by the mainstream media to the detriment of the American people.

To date, no one has been held accountable in the Biden administration for the border crisis; no one has been held accountable for the Afghanistan fiasco that cost thirteen heroic American lives; no one has been held accountable for the high crime "Defund Police" debacle that continues unchecked; and it appears that ignoring and grossly mischaracterizing skyrocketing inflation is acceptable as well.

In fact, Biden and Klain are so detached from reality they won’t even listen to economist Larry Summers, who served as Bill Clinton’s Treasury Secretary and Barack Obama’s National Economic Council Director.

Summers recently sounded the alarm on inflation by saying, "we’re in more danger than we’ve been during my career of losing control of inflation in the U.S."

Let that sink in for a minute. We’re on the verge of a full blown disaster and the White House Chief of Staff is dismissing it.

It’s no wonder that the new Zogby poll shows Joe Biden’s approval rating plunging to 36 percent.

If you’re wondering where the bottom is for Biden, it looks like he’s determined to find out.

Plummeting poll numbers indicate that the American people are unhappy with your job performance and this usually convinces a politician to change course or bring in new personnel -- but not Joe Biden. After all, team Biden thinks they’re untouchable -- and their allies in the liberal media appear happy to facilitate this faulty belief.

From the moment they were inaugurated, the Biden-Harris team has ignored the wishes of the American people by pushing a radical socialist agenda that no one signed up for.

No one signed up for more division, open borders, alienating police, or out of control spending.

Unfortunately, no senior officials in the administration are pressuring Biden to change direction, so the hole keeps getting deeper and harder to get out of.

Joe Biden -- if he were truly in charge -- would make a policy or staff change right now.

God knows there are lots of options. He could fire Klain for incompetence; he could fire Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for the border catastrophe; or he could fire Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley or Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin over the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. But don’t hold your breathe.

By Monday, the page will have turned and the White House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will be busy trying to ram their multi-trillion dollar socialist wish list through Congress, which will only turn the Biden created inflation crisis into a hyperinflation crisis.

Like I was saying -- irresponsible, arrogant, and tone deaf.

I sure miss President Trump’s leadership and robust economy right about now.

Thankfully, the midterm elections are just a little over a year away and the American people can put an end to the left’s attempted socialist takeover.

