I’m a Vietnamese refugee. We are proud to speak the language of our new home as all immigrants should

After the fall of Saigon in 1975, waves of South Vietnamese refugees fled to the United States, seeking freedom and safety. About 125,000 refugees were airlifted initially, with upwards of 800,000 refugees fleeing in the years following – many of whom ended up settling in the U.S. As of 2017, Vietnamese-Americans comprise approximately 3% of America’s immigrants, and represent the sixth-largest foreign-born population.

Upon resettling in the United States, many refugees encountered a language barrier which made navigating new lives in a new nation a challenge. As a member of a refugee family who narrowly escaped the treachery of the communist Vietcong, my family was one of the many blessed and fortunate South Vietnamese families who received a gift to start a new life in America. We are grateful every day to the U.S. for this generous opportunity.

However, like many, we were faced with complex systems, unfamiliar schools and an employment market that required English proficiency. In our quest to assimilate into American culture and earn our citizenship, mastering the English language was necessary to foster a sense of belonging, unity and collective American identity.

Unfortunately, many recent immigrant groups do not maintain and have failed to prioritize English proficiency in the same manner. According to recent research, 46% of illegal aliens speak English "not well" or "not at all." That must change – and thankfully, President Donald Trump is taking meaningful action to ensure it does.

On March 1, 2025, Trump issued Executive Order 14224, "Designating English as the Official Language of the United States." Although the U.S. has never formally declared English its official language at the federal level, its role as the de-facto language of government, education and commerce provided much-needed structure. Designating an official language is not exclusionary as critics may claim but is empowering for any new immigrant who seeks freedom and opportunity here. Learning English opens doors to forming bonds with our neighbors and develops a sense of national pride in being American.

While this executive order focuses on analyzing the cost value of language services in the federal government, the designation of an official language is critical in re-establishing our bonds as Americans, especially in politically and socially Balkanized society. Further steps should be taken at the state and local level, especially within workplaces and educational institutions, to ensure that the spirit of this executive order is realized where it matters most.

Language policy isn’t just about words, but it about opening doors of communication and creating a pathway to becoming an American. For refugees like my family and many others from South Vietnam, it’s about survival, dignity and the chance to start again. In a new and complex world, knowing the language of your new home is not just helpful, it’s liberating. I applaud President Trump for taking steps to help build unity, a collective national identity and opening the door for everyone to identify as Americans.